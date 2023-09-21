 Skip to content

Aw Heck, WAR! update for 21 September 2023

HEAD-TRACKED MINIGUN UPDATE!

Aw Heck, WAR! update for 21 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOLY MOLEY! Now, instead of pitching/rolling the heli to aim the attached minigun, you just have to simply look at the target! A reticle appears in view that you position over your enemy, and shoot!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2203851 Depot 2203851
  • Loading history…
