HOLY MOLEY! Now, instead of pitching/rolling the heli to aim the attached minigun, you just have to simply look at the target! A reticle appears in view that you position over your enemy, and shoot!
Aw Heck, WAR! update for 21 September 2023
HEAD-TRACKED MINIGUN UPDATE!
