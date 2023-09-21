Alterium Shift PATCH - v1.2.02

Alterium Shift has been updated to Version 1.2.02
New Features & Enhancements
- World Map travel via points of interest
- Travel between key points of interest as they become available via walking on the world map.
- This does not affect traveling on main maps from location to location, this is simply a form of fast travel.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with the targets in Summiton Dojo. They now behave as expected.
- Fixed issue with Scorpions disappearing when chasing you in the desert.
- Fixed issue with being able to walk on certain spikes in the Well Bottom area.
- Fixed issue with Certain Objects not appearing as targets for Sage’s ability
- Fixed issue with gems being used up in the Abandoned Mines for Sage’s Path
- Fixed issue with trade system when a negative value would appear
- Fixed issue with meteor object being visible in cave battle map
- Fixed issue with interactions in Endless Dunes - South after Arigar Battle
- Fixed issue with black bars on Monitors with aspect ratios other than 16:9
Changed files in this update