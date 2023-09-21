 Skip to content

Alterium Shift update for 21 September 2023

Alterium Shift PATCH - v1.2.02

Build 12241397

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alterium Shift has been updated to Version 1.2.02

New Features & Enhancements

  • World Map travel via points of interest
    • Travel between key points of interest as they become available via walking on the world map.
    • This does not affect traveling on main maps from location to location, this is simply a form of fast travel.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with the targets in Summiton Dojo. They now behave as expected.
  • Fixed issue with Scorpions disappearing when chasing you in the desert.
  • Fixed issue with being able to walk on certain spikes in the Well Bottom area.
  • Fixed issue with Certain Objects not appearing as targets for Sage’s ability
  • Fixed issue with gems being used up in the Abandoned Mines for Sage’s Path
  • Fixed issue with trade system when a negative value would appear
  • Fixed issue with meteor object being visible in cave battle map
  • Fixed issue with interactions in Endless Dunes - South after Arigar Battle
  • Fixed issue with black bars on Monitors with aspect ratios other than 16:9

