Update 2.6 - World of Color

World of Color

This update primarily focuses on the pack editor, with some miscellaneous fixes and improvements elsewhere too.

Major Enhancements

Pick ANY color for your walls now, with a color picker tool

The fill tool now works instantly

Added an option to disable colored walls in the settings. Turning this on will cause all walls to appear light gray.

All your packs in the editor menu will sort by most recently edited, so you don't have to scroll to the bottom anymore

Loading and resetting packs is now 15-20 times faster. This is mostly noticeable on packs with lots of spikes, keys, goals, and portals.

Minor Enhancements

Link lines in the editor now have transparency so it's easier to see when they overlap each other

If you try to place two links on the same two endpoints, it will ignore one

Links that aren't valid will be removed when saving the level

Improvements to the UI in the pack overview editor

Making a new pack will jump straight into the editor

Bug Fixes

Changing tools while creating a link will clear the link in progress instead of creating a bad link

Quickly unpausing and pausing will no longer put you in a weird half-paused state

Tooltips should no longer get stuck on the screen

Paging left or right too quickly in the search area will no longer let you page past the last page or down to page zero

The page left button in the search area will no longer flash and then disappear when opening the community tab for the first time

Pressing escape from the win screen will now take you back to the pack on the play menu instead of going back to the main menu

System Upgrades

These are upgrades that make my life easier but users won't recognize them.