Spell Disk 0.4.1 patch

On this patch, we're implementing some of the requested quality-of-life features.

Added No Rush mode for the base game. Gems will no longer disappear after a set period of time. The end screen will indicate this mode, just like Easy Mode.

Item performance in Survivor mode is reworked. Now, item descriptions and the end screen will show the total cumulative performance (mana, damage, etc.) in the last 30 seconds.

Added an interactable object in the Root Chamber that allows you to refund all upgrades in the base game. It's a book with a question mark.

Added an option in the settings to enable instant item craft on crafting circles.

Weapons or classes can be hovered over in the inventory. This will be useful to check your class in Survivor mode and serves as a foundation for something exciting in a future update.

Pyromancer's Tome artifact has a limit of 1 activation per frame as a safeguard measure.

Fixed the attack speed not resetting when playing Survivor mode with a weapon.

The mouse will no longer try to select a hovered item slot if it remained idle for the last 0.2 seconds. This change will probably not affect players who used the mouse to organize the inventory but will remove the 'sticky' feeling of the inventory for players who used a keyboard and mouse.

