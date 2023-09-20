 Skip to content

Witch Hunter Izana update for 20 September 2023

Version 1.05 Released

Version 1.05 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very minor patch, fixing a single bug. Examining one of the signs in the hall of memories would cause the good ending to put the player in the hall of memories instead of the developer island.

