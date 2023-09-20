A very minor patch, fixing a single bug. Examining one of the signs in the hall of memories would cause the good ending to put the player in the hall of memories instead of the developer island.
Witch Hunter Izana update for 20 September 2023
Version 1.05 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
