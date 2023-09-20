Update 0.87 Fire

Hello, fellow space enthusiasts!
We're excited to bring you the latest update for Generation Ship. In this iteration, we've added some blazing hot features and made several improvements. Let's dive right in!
New Trailer
One of the significant tasks we undertook was creating a new trailer that better reflects the gameplay. Check it out here:
FIRE !
The highlight of this update is the introduction of fire mechanics. As we teased in previous updates, fire is related to the N² (nitrogen) level in the air. Low N² combined with adverse conditions will increase the chances of a fire outbreak.
Fires in the game have realistic effects:
- They consume oxygen in the air, converting it to CO2, and rapidly raise room temperatures.
- They reduce interior item and room condition.
- While a fire is burning, interior items in the affected things cannot be used.
We've added visual fire effects that intensify over time when no action is taken.
In case of a fire emergency, there's a special event and some helpful guidance.
If the fire level becomes too high, it can spread to nearby interior items, so swift action is crucial.
You have two options to combat fires:
Equip your crew with fire extinguishers, a new equipment slot that utilizes CO² bottles to put out fires.
In space, you can open exterior doors to reduce oxygen levels, eventually extinguishing the fire.
Oxygen Mask
Fighting fires in low oxygen environments can lead to crew members losing consciousness due to increased CO² levels. To counter this, we've added an oxygen mask slot. When worn, crew members will use their own oxygen instead of the ship's air.
Storable Blueprints
Blueprints can now be reused in other games.
We've also enhanced the user interface for blueprints and added a preview feature.
UI Improvements
We've made several UI improvements in this update. The "Energy Depleted" panel has been rewritten to provide clearer problem identification.
Improve Tasks
Tasks have also received significant enhancements. They now display a more detailed status, making it easier to understand why a task may be disabled or ready.
For disabled tasks, we've provided reasons, so players can quickly identify why a task is not available. Reasons could include the interior item's resource being full or the room being fully maintained.
We've also added a priority icon with up to 5 stars, indicating the importance of a task. Crew members may still choose lower-priority tasks based on their working room, skills, or proximity.
Full ChangeLog
Fixes
- Fixed Exception when opening Loading without savegames
- Animation Positions for Cooling Plate
- Fixed wrong detected Problem with supply ships without resource boxes
- Warning for new Persons triggers an Metabolism Stopped in rare situations
- When Overtaken a Task by another Person, Both persons were doing the task.
- Warning when using the AssignWorker buton
- Fixed some Errors and Warnings
- Person will stop their Transport Activity if the storage is going empty while walking to it.
- Construction was possible without Tools in belt
- Construction Belt can just be done when its filled completely
- Some Unconcious Problems for the User were not shown
- Full Slot is not recognised in some rare cases
- Errors when Mood goes below zero
- Some rare Exceptions
- Fixed specialcase in History when Inteiror Resources are moved
- ForceOpen at door behaves now same as open for connection
- Medical Bed was not working
- Some rare UI Errors
- Prevent Metabolism Stoped Warning when Person goes on a mission
- Loading Game with Inflating Walls cause wrong Heat Alert
- Small inaccuracies storing doubles in Savegame
- Cylinder Deform was not applyed for Prototypes while place rooms
- Spinning Engines in Savegames behaved wrong.
- Tooltip of OperateType of TransportSlot not changed when changing the operate Type
- Full AutoCorrection throws an Exception
- Shift for Cheat Resources was not working for Interior Configuration
- Readded missing Side Connection Model.
- SpecialCase where Demo Popup was not in front
- Flickering of ContinueButton while waiting for Login
- Not starting on some Linux Systems
- Tutorial was not shown in some rare cases
- AutoFocus in the whole game is removed, due to a bug in unity with no workarounds.
- Starting Engine room to have longer O2 support
- ResourceFinding Tutorial hinted to the wrong place
- Fixed some special interioritems were not shown in Blueprint storage overview
- Fixed Dock Storage was shown in Blueprints storage overview
- Savegame could contain unparsable double Value in very rare cases
- Logging of Exception Stacktraces
- Feedback was not send in on special condition
- Camera was not aligned correct on very low fps and high speed
Added
- O2 Mask to survive in low oxygen/high CO2 environments
- Ctrl+Mouse Wheel Cheat support for Person Slots
- Ctrl+MouseWheel cheats resourceBox fillsize
- Priority Icon for Tasks
- Added Problems to Tasks
- Sounds for PiMenu - Open/Close
- Additional °C, Bar and Humidity Percent Marker Text to the Air Values to make it better readable
- Focus Buttons instead of click on the icon in Selection Panels
- Added Ctrl+MWheel on ResourceContainers as shortcut for changing container-value
- Hardware Check in front of the game with some infos..
- Auto Balancer Algorithm, to adjust the Center Of Mass as good as possible.
- Blueprints have now Screenshot Icons
- Blueprints can be saved in UserFolder, so can be reused in new Games
- Welcome Text after register was sucessful
- Ship Generator now using a Savable Playback System
Improved
- Colorized Construction, Maintenance and Fire Bars different, to show the difference better
- Renamed Construction Slot to Tool Belt everywhere
- Updated to new Unity Packages
- Better PiMenu Problem for Person
- Storage OVerview shows single ResourceType of storage if available
- Faster reacting on critical need values
- Button for Cancel rooms and interior items
- Added Energy and Heat to Interior Item Details
- UI for Productivity hides energy and heatenergy when they have no influce
- Warning Window when Energy is depleted
- Close also copies the Storage Settings and set the StartRotation
- Hide Recipes for Workbench that can't be placed
- Reduced Animation Speed of Items while placing
- Store Animation Position in savegame
- Reduced Noise of Rocket Engines when far away
- Persons PiMenu not show FillsTate with error, when person has the needed resource
- Placement of rooms don't restrict rotation on manual rotation
- FpsElement number format
- Show Needed SkillLevels on Interior Item Preview
- Moved Skills from Activity to Slots
- Better Opening Times of Report Window on large ships
- Big Performance Update for huge ships.
- Disabled Light, when they are not visible to improve Performance
- Reduced Lightcount for rooms
- Removed Startup Camera, so its directly focused after loading a game.
- Updated Feedback Screen
- Updated to new Unity Version
- Improved Building Generators Performance
- Changed text of dismantle storages, To not intend players to remove all storages.
- Layout of Blueprint Preview
- Changed Date Format of SaveGames to ISO 8601
- Move all GameData to a single spot
Balancing
- Reduced Periority of Working.
Removed
- Speed and Efficiency
We hope you enjoy these new features and improvements. As always, your feedback is invaluable in shaping the game's development. Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for your continued support!
If you encounter any issues or have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Together, we'll make this game even better!
