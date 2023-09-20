Update 0.87 Fire

Share · View all patches · Build 12241033 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, fellow space enthusiasts!

We're excited to bring you the latest update for Generation Ship. In this iteration, we've added some blazing hot features and made several improvements. Let's dive right in!

New Trailer

One of the significant tasks we undertook was creating a new trailer that better reflects the gameplay. Check it out here:



FIRE !

The highlight of this update is the introduction of fire mechanics. As we teased in previous updates, fire is related to the N² (nitrogen) level in the air. Low N² combined with adverse conditions will increase the chances of a fire outbreak.

Fires in the game have realistic effects:

They consume oxygen in the air, converting it to CO2, and rapidly raise room temperatures.

They reduce interior item and room condition.

While a fire is burning, interior items in the affected things cannot be used.

We've added visual fire effects that intensify over time when no action is taken.

In case of a fire emergency, there's a special event and some helpful guidance.

If the fire level becomes too high, it can spread to nearby interior items, so swift action is crucial.

You have two options to combat fires:

Equip your crew with fire extinguishers, a new equipment slot that utilizes CO² bottles to put out fires.

In space, you can open exterior doors to reduce oxygen levels, eventually extinguishing the fire.

Oxygen Mask

Fighting fires in low oxygen environments can lead to crew members losing consciousness due to increased CO² levels. To counter this, we've added an oxygen mask slot. When worn, crew members will use their own oxygen instead of the ship's air.

Storable Blueprints

Blueprints can now be reused in other games.

We've also enhanced the user interface for blueprints and added a preview feature.

UI Improvements

We've made several UI improvements in this update. The "Energy Depleted" panel has been rewritten to provide clearer problem identification.

Improve Tasks

Tasks have also received significant enhancements. They now display a more detailed status, making it easier to understand why a task may be disabled or ready.

For disabled tasks, we've provided reasons, so players can quickly identify why a task is not available. Reasons could include the interior item's resource being full or the room being fully maintained.

We've also added a priority icon with up to 5 stars, indicating the importance of a task. Crew members may still choose lower-priority tasks based on their working room, skills, or proximity.

Full ChangeLog

Fixes

Fixed Exception when opening Loading without savegames

Animation Positions for Cooling Plate

Fixed wrong detected Problem with supply ships without resource boxes

Warning for new Persons triggers an Metabolism Stopped in rare situations

When Overtaken a Task by another Person, Both persons were doing the task.

Warning when using the AssignWorker buton

Fixed some Errors and Warnings

Person will stop their Transport Activity if the storage is going empty while walking to it.

Construction was possible without Tools in belt

Construction Belt can just be done when its filled completely

Some Unconcious Problems for the User were not shown

Full Slot is not recognised in some rare cases

Errors when Mood goes below zero

Some rare Exceptions

Fixed specialcase in History when Inteiror Resources are moved

ForceOpen at door behaves now same as open for connection

Medical Bed was not working

Some rare UI Errors

Prevent Metabolism Stoped Warning when Person goes on a mission

Loading Game with Inflating Walls cause wrong Heat Alert

Small inaccuracies storing doubles in Savegame

Cylinder Deform was not applyed for Prototypes while place rooms

Spinning Engines in Savegames behaved wrong.

Tooltip of OperateType of TransportSlot not changed when changing the operate Type

Full AutoCorrection throws an Exception

Shift for Cheat Resources was not working for Interior Configuration

Readded missing Side Connection Model.

SpecialCase where Demo Popup was not in front

Flickering of ContinueButton while waiting for Login

Not starting on some Linux Systems

Tutorial was not shown in some rare cases

AutoFocus in the whole game is removed, due to a bug in unity with no workarounds.

Starting Engine room to have longer O2 support

ResourceFinding Tutorial hinted to the wrong place

Fixed some special interioritems were not shown in Blueprint storage overview

Fixed Dock Storage was shown in Blueprints storage overview

Savegame could contain unparsable double Value in very rare cases

Logging of Exception Stacktraces

Feedback was not send in on special condition

Camera was not aligned correct on very low fps and high speed

Added

O2 Mask to survive in low oxygen/high CO2 environments

Ctrl+Mouse Wheel Cheat support for Person Slots

Ctrl+MouseWheel cheats resourceBox fillsize

Priority Icon for Tasks

Added Problems to Tasks

Sounds for PiMenu - Open/Close

Additional °C, Bar and Humidity Percent Marker Text to the Air Values to make it better readable

Focus Buttons instead of click on the icon in Selection Panels

Added Ctrl+MWheel on ResourceContainers as shortcut for changing container-value

Hardware Check in front of the game with some infos..

Auto Balancer Algorithm, to adjust the Center Of Mass as good as possible.

Blueprints have now Screenshot Icons

Blueprints can be saved in UserFolder, so can be reused in new Games

Welcome Text after register was sucessful

Ship Generator now using a Savable Playback System

Improved

Colorized Construction, Maintenance and Fire Bars different, to show the difference better

Renamed Construction Slot to Tool Belt everywhere

Updated to new Unity Packages

Better PiMenu Problem for Person

Storage OVerview shows single ResourceType of storage if available

Faster reacting on critical need values

Button for Cancel rooms and interior items

Added Energy and Heat to Interior Item Details

UI for Productivity hides energy and heatenergy when they have no influce

Warning Window when Energy is depleted

Close also copies the Storage Settings and set the StartRotation

Hide Recipes for Workbench that can't be placed

Reduced Animation Speed of Items while placing

Store Animation Position in savegame

Reduced Noise of Rocket Engines when far away

Persons PiMenu not show FillsTate with error, when person has the needed resource

Placement of rooms don't restrict rotation on manual rotation

FpsElement number format

Show Needed SkillLevels on Interior Item Preview

Moved Skills from Activity to Slots

Better Opening Times of Report Window on large ships

Big Performance Update for huge ships.

Disabled Light, when they are not visible to improve Performance

Reduced Lightcount for rooms

Removed Startup Camera, so its directly focused after loading a game.

Updated Feedback Screen

Updated to new Unity Version

Improved Building Generators Performance

Changed text of dismantle storages, To not intend players to remove all storages.

Layout of Blueprint Preview

Changed Date Format of SaveGames to ISO 8601

Move all GameData to a single spot

Balancing

Reduced Periority of Working.

Removed

Speed and Efficiency

We hope you enjoy these new features and improvements. As always, your feedback is invaluable in shaping the game's development. Stay tuned for more updates, and thank you for your continued support!

If you encounter any issues or have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Together, we'll make this game even better!

