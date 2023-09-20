Public Test Branch (0.8.004a)

Hello mercenaries,

The 'Expeditions' update is now available on the public test branch! This is a much smaller update than our last two, but it adds some new content and introduces Named gear into the game, which is meant to act as a bridge between normal and Legendary gear (coming soon!).

To opt in: Go to your Steam Library, right click The Iron Oath and select Properties. From there, go to the Betas tab and select "Public test branch" from the drop down menu.

You can use your current save on the test branch, but you will need to first copy over the file. Navigate to: "C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Curious Panda Games\The Iron Oath", and copy your save file from the "saves" folder into the "testBranch_saves" folder.

We don't anticipate too many issues, so we expect it to be on the test branch for about 1 week. If you encounter any issues, please submit a bug report in game (if you're unable to, posting in Discord or the forums would be the next best thing). Thank you!

New

Added a number of new quests (6 brand new, plus some "old" ones we realized weren't showing up)

Added new Company Moments (events where you converse with members of your company while traveling) and Overworld Encounters

Added Named Gear, which is an enhanced version of regular gear that has 2 random stat boosts applied to it (higher tier gear will have larger bonuses), and also comes pre-loaded with randomized enchantments. Named Gear will have a chance to drop from bosses at 2 Skull+, with a 100% chance from 5 Skull bosses.

Added a note during dialogue events to indicate when a character's personality trait has influenced them to say something

Added experimental support for controllers (still lots of work to be done). This can be enabled in options.json by setting ControllerEnabled: "true" (The file is found in C:\Users\YOURNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Curious Panda Games\The Iron Oath)

Added additional Steam Deck support (it's now marked as 'Playable' on Steam. There's only a few issues left and we'll continue working on this in the future to get it fully Verified)

Codex now only shows entries for enemies that you have encountered (this isn't retroactive, so old saves will need to find enemies again to unlock their Codex entry).

When unlocking a Codex Entry, a graphic will show at the bottom of the screen (either during Dungeon Exploration or in the Expedition Summary, depending on the situation)

Bosses now drop more appropriate gear for the type of enemy defeated (eg. you can expect to find a Staff from a Deathlord, but they won't drop a Lute)

Buffed the values of many Enchantments and also made them more likely to be found in loot chests

Better pathfinding on the world map when traveling to and from dungeons

Added more dungeon locations in every county

Updated quests so the location of its associated dungeon is within the county you accepted it from (eg. If you accept a quest in a town, you can expect the dungeon to be relatively close by instead of on the other side of the region, unless the context of the quest dictates otherwise).

Significantly increased default travel speed on the world map (just the visuals of it, the number of days passing remains the same)

When 'City Events' change in a city, the available quest list will now update immediately so the quests are more relevant to the current situation

Updated the description of the buff icon when the Valkyrie uses Champions Order with the 'Unimpeded' upgrade

Added text to inform users on their turn when a character is Rooted (so they know why they can't move)

Adjusted the percentages of disarming Traps (tools are now a bit more potent, though a Picklock being present remains the biggest bonus)

When completing 'A Blacksmith's Request', he now can give any type of weapon instead of always giving a Polearm. Additionally, if you choose to sell him any spare iron you have, he will now inform you he can't pay full price but will increase your reputation with the city.

Fixes