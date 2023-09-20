- Added: rm * - to remove all files from current folder at once (doesnt remove folders)
- Change: when removed log file, the same log file will not be created again
- Change: small increase rate of exploitable services
- Fix: when internet is disconnected, the tracing is stopped as well as remote sessions are closed
- Fix: correct icon when internet is disconnected
How To Hack In? update for 20 September 2023
Patch notes 21/09/2023 01:20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
