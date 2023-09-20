 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

How To Hack In? update for 20 September 2023

Patch notes 21/09/2023 01:20

Share · View all patches · Build 12240933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: rm * - to remove all files from current folder at once (doesnt remove folders)
  • Change: when removed log file, the same log file will not be created again
  • Change: small increase rate of exploitable services
  • Fix: when internet is disconnected, the tracing is stopped as well as remote sessions are closed
  • Fix: correct icon when internet is disconnected

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1199831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1199832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1199834
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link