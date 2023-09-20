 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 20 September 2023

Update EarlyAccess_2.1.1: Improved Chase Cam

Build 12240903

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Performance improvements, especially on Tetons map.
-Added normal map textures to the terrain on the Swiss Alps map.
-Made the chase cam movement smoother as it follows the player.
-Made the chase cam not go below the terrain.
-Add a couple missing lakes on Tetons map.

