-Performance improvements, especially on Tetons map.
-Added normal map textures to the terrain on the Swiss Alps map.
-Made the chase cam movement smoother as it follows the player.
-Made the chase cam not go below the terrain.
-Add a couple missing lakes on Tetons map.
Glider Sim update for 20 September 2023
Update EarlyAccess_2.1.1: Improved Chase Cam
-Performance improvements, especially on Tetons map.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update