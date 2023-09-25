Chores of Corruption is in Early Access NOW!

We are proud to announce that Chores of Corruption is now available on Steam Early Access!

Choose one of our currently six characters and venture into the Haunted Mansion, unlock new items, weapons and upgrades that aid you on your journey through the Corruption!

While you are busy exploring, we will be looking out for any reported issues and prepare new content for future updates!

We have plenty of exciting things we want to put into the game during and beyond Early Access, and we can't wait to share them with you!

More details will follow soon.

Enjoy and please share the game with your friends ːsteamhappyː