- New adventures will now begin in a small clearing to prevent new players from being overloaded by leaves and trees
- New adventures will no longer occasionally leave behind 'ghost trees' or ghost mushrooms in the pine forest area when you harvest them
- New adventures will have more consistent mountains
- Grass close to the camera will be hidden so you when you look up, it won't obstruct your view
- Improved zoom hint in starting tutorial
- Balanced carpentry ideas (namely tables and fences)
Heard of the Story? update for 20 September 2023
V0.6.13 - Fixed annoying bugs and things
Patchnotes via Steam Community
