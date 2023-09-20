 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heard of the Story? update for 20 September 2023

V0.6.13 - Fixed annoying bugs and things

Share · View all patches · Build 12240746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New adventures will now begin in a small clearing to prevent new players from being overloaded by leaves and trees
  • New adventures will no longer occasionally leave behind 'ghost trees' or ghost mushrooms in the pine forest area when you harvest them
  • New adventures will have more consistent mountains
  • Grass close to the camera will be hidden so you when you look up, it won't obstruct your view
  • Improved zoom hint in starting tutorial
  • Balanced carpentry ideas (namely tables and fences)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1881941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link