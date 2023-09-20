Patch 123.1

<h1>Patch 123.0 Changelog:</h1>
fixed the problem with servers not appearing in the list
the previous update your listing remains as current along with this adjustment
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1364290/view/5796751463396219107
<h2>New Additions:</h2>
- Sound for the Cape Buffalo's while eating.
- New 3 Call for the Cape Buffalo's.
<h2>Adjustments:</h2>
- Reduced the broken leg timer by 120 seconds.
- Adjust every single animals Health Poll.
- Switch the hippo attacks.
- Added the correct footprints for the Hippo.
- Improved the Hippo walking speed.
- Improved the Cape Buffalos walking speed.
- Reduced the Crocodile Size.
- Adjust the fall damage (now should be good).
<h2>**Buff:/b]</h2>
- Increased the bite damage of the Hippo.
<h2>[b]Nerf:**</h2>
- Adult crocodiles HP was reduced from 14,500 to 9,000.
- Reduced the Wild Dogs Stamina.
- Reduced the Wild Dogs Attack damage.
<h2>Bug Fix:</h2>
- Fix a issue where babies lions and Leopards couldn't drink well.
- Fix a issue where the Adult Hippos couldn't drink well.
- Fixed a bug where some plants had collision.
- Fixed a bug where the herbivores food wouldn't disappear.
- Fixed a bug where the hyena would die standing up.
- Fixed a bug where adult crocodile could pick a Male Hippo.
- Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Bufallo.
- Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Hippo.
- Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Shoebill.
- Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Wild Dog.
Para mais informações e detalhes, entre na nossa Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Muito obrigado a todos!
Changed files in this update