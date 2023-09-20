 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 20 September 2023

v1.1.2 Keybinds

Share · View all patches · Build 12240654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added modifiable keybinds for the gui tabs in game.
  • By default they should be QWERTY but you can change them by simply clicking on them and pressing the key you want (or control+key or control+alt+key or any weird combination, but it's a shortcut not a task.
  • For now duplicated keys are not forbidden, but you won't get the window you want if you do this, I'll add a warning for that next drop.
  • Fixed a few issues with the settings save, hopefully works smoother now.

Currently working on video for the steam release page and screenshots.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097241 Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097242 Depot 2097242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link