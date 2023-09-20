v1.1.2 Keybinds

- Added modifiable keybinds for the gui tabs in game.
- By default they should be QWERTY but you can change them by simply clicking on them and pressing the key you want (or control+key or control+alt+key or any weird combination, but it's a shortcut not a task.
- For now duplicated keys are not forbidden, but you won't get the window you want if you do this, I'll add a warning for that next drop.
- Fixed a few issues with the settings save, hopefully works smoother now.
Currently working on video for the steam release page and screenshots.
Changed files in this update