WAGON Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Playtest v0.4 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More random encounters
  • Start the game with only 2 altar items (Food, Resource) and reward the player with an altar item for surviving each location on the map
  • Feed starving people first during nightly eating
  • When housing people at night, house colder people first
  • When selecting houses / pens for housing at night, prefer warmer ones first
  • Eggs are now eaten last to encourage hatching of chickens
  • Add FROZEN status card to make that state clearer
  • Fix bug where you could craft recipes with FROZEN cards if the game was paused
  • Stop moving cards underneath the trash card
  • Fix bug where currently selected booster packs would not get rotated back to neutral state at night
  • Make Stack recipe hover names look less bad
  • Cleanup Recipe book UI
  • Fix bug where card immunity state was not being persisted in the save file
  • Add wanderer altar booster item that adds a human to the party
  • Add a puzzle in the wagon that will unlock the new wanderer altar item
  • Fix bug where dropping boosterpacks would set their Z-level wrong
  • If you are dragging a stack while a barn is created / destroyed the cursor stays pinned to the original click location after the cardscale changes
  • All hoverable recipe names are now upper case
  • Flesh out tutorial more
  • Use mouse right click to open boosterpacks instead of double click
  • Change the name of "Give Up" to "Quit" in the menus since it confused everyone
  • Fix bug where you could re-select the currently selected altar item
  • Balance updates
  • Clean up the images on the abacus rungs
  • Set max stack size (20)
  • Cleanup color pallete settings menu a bit
  • Fix bug where card will be selected and de-selected forever if you hover over the edge of the card
  • Create a real card flip animation
  • Add a lever to control card game simulation speed
  • Add 2x simulation mode
  • Remove pause bell, since we now have 3 states AND a bell puzzle
  • Move altar card to the top right, where the pause bell was

