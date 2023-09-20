Playtest v0.4 Patch Notes

- More random encounters
- Start the game with only 2 altar items (Food, Resource) and reward the player with an altar item for surviving each location on the map
- Feed starving people first during nightly eating
- When housing people at night, house colder people first
- When selecting houses / pens for housing at night, prefer warmer ones first
- Eggs are now eaten last to encourage hatching of chickens
- Add FROZEN status card to make that state clearer
- Fix bug where you could craft recipes with FROZEN cards if the game was paused
- Stop moving cards underneath the trash card
- Fix bug where currently selected booster packs would not get rotated back to neutral state at night
- Make Stack recipe hover names look less bad
- Cleanup Recipe book UI
- Fix bug where card immunity state was not being persisted in the save file
- Add wanderer altar booster item that adds a human to the party
- Add a puzzle in the wagon that will unlock the new wanderer altar item
- Fix bug where dropping boosterpacks would set their Z-level wrong
- If you are dragging a stack while a barn is created / destroyed the cursor stays pinned to the original click location after the cardscale changes
- All hoverable recipe names are now upper case
- Flesh out tutorial more
- Use mouse right click to open boosterpacks instead of double click
- Change the name of "Give Up" to "Quit" in the menus since it confused everyone
- Fix bug where you could re-select the currently selected altar item
- Balance updates
- Clean up the images on the abacus rungs
- Set max stack size (20)
- Cleanup color pallete settings menu a bit
- Fix bug where card will be selected and de-selected forever if you hover over the edge of the card
- Create a real card flip animation
- Add a lever to control card game simulation speed
- Add 2x simulation mode
- Remove pause bell, since we now have 3 states AND a bell puzzle
- Move altar card to the top right, where the pause bell was
WAGON Playtest update for 20 September 2023
Playtest v0.4 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2569151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update