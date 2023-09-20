Patch 1 is live! It fixes a bunch of issues, including (but not limited to):
- infinite scoring exploit for 1cc mode
- infinite laser glitch
- a lot of instances of weirdness when firing the laser
- tells being too low contrast, particularly on "angry" phases when the screen is darkened
- golden heptagram achievement basically being impossible
- added tells to the heptagram fly by arrow attacks
- incorrect menu navigation
- re-added the option to disable camera shake
- pressing escape while you're in the visuals section leaves the enemy on-screen
- splash screen is too zoomed in, so you can't see the pentagon
- various menu items having graphics overlapping text
- various menu items being cut off when scrolling on a controller
- various menu items not being click-able with the mouse
- +E float values being shown the first time you beat a level
- leaderboards not updating & displaying your score
- heptagram "survival" phase unclear
- menu music playing when you restart a level
- steamworks sdk will try to reinitialise when submitting a score/unlocking an achievement if it failed on app start
Changed files in this update