Polyfury update for 20 September 2023

Patch 01

Patch 01 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1 is live! It fixes a bunch of issues, including (but not limited to):

  • infinite scoring exploit for 1cc mode
  • infinite laser glitch
  • a lot of instances of weirdness when firing the laser
  • tells being too low contrast, particularly on "angry" phases when the screen is darkened
  • golden heptagram achievement basically being impossible
  • added tells to the heptagram fly by arrow attacks
  • incorrect menu navigation
  • re-added the option to disable camera shake
  • pressing escape while you're in the visuals section leaves the enemy on-screen
  • splash screen is too zoomed in, so you can't see the pentagon
  • various menu items having graphics overlapping text
  • various menu items being cut off when scrolling on a controller
  • various menu items not being click-able with the mouse
  • +E float values being shown the first time you beat a level
  • leaderboards not updating & displaying your score
  • heptagram "survival" phase unclear
  • menu music playing when you restart a level
  • steamworks sdk will try to reinitialise when submitting a score/unlocking an achievement if it failed on app start

Changed files in this update

