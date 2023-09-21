Archers,

We’ve got a huge new content update out today! The Bow Showdown update adds a ton of exciting new content and requests from your feedback.

The update includes:

• New Bow Showdown Event with a leaderboard and game changing Battle Talents

• New Winter Keep Map

• New Demolition Kit Weapon and outfit at your new changing station

• A new Legendary Difficulty Mode featuring the Badaboom Boss, the Rocketeer, and the Warlock

New Bow Showdown Event and Battle Talents

The Bow Showdown is a new reoccurring event where every game you play adds your game score to your team's score as you compete against other teams to win the showdown!

When the Bow Showdown event is running, you'll be automatically joined to one of three teams. Each time you play you'll be earning score for your team. Try and lead them to victory! The score from each game you play earns progress toward unlocking new Battle Talents! Winning the Showdown earns you and your teammates extra points towards unlocking these talents!

To keep things fun, game rules change every day during the Bow Showdown. These change the game in interesting ways, for example:

• A Cyclops can hit your door and globe twice as hard.

• A Ninja can spawn with a bubble shield around them.

• Cloud Fliers can have invincible clouds to protect them.

• And many more!

You’ll want to hunt down the spotlighted enemy during the event so you can earn double points!

You can find out all the details on the new Bow Showdown leaderboard. The leaderboard has a target attached to it so you can toggle between the event details and a list of the new 16 Battle Talents you can earn to permanently improve your game. You’ll find rewards like . . .

• Earn extra points for defeating enemies.

• Protect your door with new powerful wards.

• Earn new elemental power boosts.

Even better, when the Showdown event isn't running, you can still move up the ranks from Bronze to Platinum as you earn progress toward these new power ups!

What are you waiting for?! Grab your weapon of choice, log on to join a team, and lead them to victory!

New Map – Winter Keep

In addition to the original Forest Castle Map, you can now enter a wintry world with the new Winter Keep map! One of these two maps will now be randomly selected every time you start a new match.

In the Winter Keep you’ll find . . .

• Mounds of fresh snow, icy trails, frosty evergreen trees, and glacial spikes protruding from the ground

• Enemies swarming your castle from a myriad of new enemy approaches.

• A beautiful Borealis covering the starry nighttime sky.

• New locations for healing targets to shoot and barrels to explode.

New Weapon & Body Armor – Demolition Kit

In addition to the bow and archer’s uniform, the new demolition kit and armor is ready for you to equip in the all-new changing station!

At the rear of your tent, you can now find a mirror, a weapons rack, and a helmet stand. To equip the new demolition kit simply grab the grenade launcher from the rack and put the new hat on your head and you’ll be ready for battle.

When you equip the Demolition Kit from the new weapons rack, you gain the powers of two weapons in one:

Grenade Launcher – In your main hand, you hold a powerful grenade launcher that packs a big explosive kick:

• Fire it with your trigger button

• Click the trigger button again to detonate your grenade!

• Try to pull off bouncing trick shots or lay a trap for enemies as they walk by!

Wrist Crossbow – In your off hand, you have a powerful snare shot:

• Shoots slowing ooze onto the ground.

• When enemies walk over this ooze, they lose their speed.

• Use the ooze to protect your door, snare a pile up of enemies, and then blow them all up in one shot of your Grenade Launcher!

New Legendary Difficulty Mode, Boss & Enemies

A new game mode has appeared in your tent for our most skilled combatants! Shoot the Legendary target to play waves 1-16 and take down the fearsome boss, Badaboom, and his new lackeys, the Rocketeer and the Warlock!

Badaboom

Badaboom has three jewels on its head that keep him crowned king.

• Blow up its bomb when they hold it over their head to bust one of their jewels.

• If it throws goop at you, try to shoot the goop before it hits you or you will be blinded.

• If it throws a bomb at the globe, try to shoot it in mid-air before it detonates, and your castle takes damage.

Rocketeer

The Rocketeer blasts off into the sky, over your castle wall, and into your castle’s globe.

• Destroy its rocket to blow it up.

• Careful, once it launches, you must hit the rocket itself and not the Rocketeer.

Warlock

The Warlock protects itself and its allies with shields that protect them from damage.

• Pop its bubble shield first, and then you can pop the Warlock.

• If a Warlock gets near other enemies, it will start to shield them with bubbles as well!

We hope you enjoy the Bow Showdown Update!

WIMO Games