Update 0.6.6.0

🌟 New:
- Save system now compatible with Steam Cloud
- Display ship unlock conditions in achievements
🐞 Bugfix:
- Other ship hostility not displaying
- Fix final boss having no ammo (oops)
💻 UI:
- Distance meter update : speed and explanation tooltips
- Improve the UI for ultrawide resolutions
- Added shortcuts for Overdrive modules (Q/W/E)
- New shortcuts (escape key)
- Added the list of installed ship augment directly in the top (instead of only in the storage window)
- Moved the ship heath to the bottom of the screen to be closer to room information
- Improved room tooltip information with detail on manning bonus
- Improved event message in case of crew member gain / loss
⚖ Balance:
- Increase engine room manning bonus
- Enemy ships can’t have a barricade in the first zone
🎆 Graphic:
- Added light effect to shields
