Reclaim The Sea Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Update 0.6.6.0

Update 0.6.6.0

Build 12240346

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🌟 New:

  • Save system now compatible with Steam Cloud
  • Display ship unlock conditions in achievements

🐞 Bugfix:

  • Other ship hostility not displaying
  • Fix final boss having no ammo (oops)

💻 UI:

  • Distance meter update : speed and explanation tooltips
  • Improve the UI for ultrawide resolutions
  • Added shortcuts for Overdrive modules (Q/W/E)
  • New shortcuts (escape key)
  • Added the list of installed ship augment directly in the top (instead of only in the storage window)
  • Moved the ship heath to the bottom of the screen to be closer to room information
  • Improved room tooltip information with detail on manning bonus
  • Improved event message in case of crew member gain / loss

⚖ Balance:

  • Increase engine room manning bonus
  • Enemy ships can’t have a barricade in the first zone

🎆 Graphic:

  • Added light effect to shields

