Patch 0.2.8.072 - "QoL Improvements"

In our latest patch, we bring numerous enhancements that will enrich your in-game experience. Key changes include an extended duration of hunger and thirst, adding depth to your struggle for survival. We've also optimized real-time map rendering, improved the in-game world, and introduced new locations like the mysterious "Witchfire Glade." Additionally, you can now better organize your weapons as they are displayed on your character. There are new weapon types, various optimizations, and fixes, along with support for guilds in the social menu.

Increased duration of hunger and thirst

Increased decay time for fresh food

Holstering weapons added (Hotbar weapons and items are now displayed on character)

Optimization related to real-time map render

World optimization tweaks

Fenris "The Unleashed" now has 0.03% to drop Exotic weapon

Fixed Fenris "The Unleashed" spawns on 2 locations

New Location "Witchfire Glade"

Added crafting recipe for Dungeon Key for "Beast's Burrow"

City names are now displayed on the map

Fixed map markers (Rotated correctly)

Removed Water Source markers from world map (Now visible only on minimap)

Added 2 new markers for Restricted Area Locations

Added Fire Department Building

Added Church (Church bell rings every full hour)

Added Port Hangar Building

Fixed Furnace VFX

Added 12 new weapons

Weapon grade now increase weapon stats properly

Training map redesigned

Main menu redesigned for better performance

NPC health bar is now visible in dark

NPC Boss health bar changes

Fixed World Boss has too much armor

Fixed Bullet impact VFX on Werewolf and Vampire NPC's (Blood Splatter)

Partially fixed issue with Crafting Station not saving items (IMPORTANT: See known bugs bellow)

Fridge keep your food fresh 10x longer

Chat has been greatly expanded

Added social menu

Added guilds

Codelock and simple lock has been fixed (Codelock display color now change when door is locked/unlocked)

Added missing keybindings in settings menu

Added Water Bottle returns Empty Plastic Bottle after being used (Suggested by lamerascal)

Added Player list with View Profile and Add as Friend steam options

Added gold coins in loot and spawn table

NPC name colors added:

Boss NPC - Orange color

Friendly NPC - Green color

Aggressive NPC - Red color

Neutral NPC - White color

Implemented Steam player informations into Social menu

Spelling correction for loot containers (Thanks to lamerascal)

Known bugs:

To avoid loss of items in crafting tables, create server > save game for the first time > load game. (Now everything should be working correctly.)

In some cases NPC plays animation in dead state

Some options not working in character customisation

Map is currently rendering in real-time until we finish mapping and drawing new.

We look forward to you enjoying these new contents and upgrades, and we thank you for your support as we continue to develop our game.

"Death is but the doorway to new Life"

See you in game, The Digital Gods Dev Team