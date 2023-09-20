9/20/23 Major Patch

Standard for other BR’s, players will be able to queue into Squads (Parties of 3 or they can turn Fill Teammates off to queue by themselves) or Solo mode (no teams). Map sizes will be different between the two game modes, but will be randomly generated each match for both. Drop in with basic weapons and loot as much as you can to become stronger throughout the match. Find better weapons, equip armor, and assign consumables to your belt to give yourself an edge over the rest of the lobby.

A deadly Fog will close in around the map as time goes on. Matches last 13 minutes. As the Fog overlaps sections of the ship, those sections will explode leaving behind platforms of debris to jump across. The Fog will also damage the player while they are standing in it, so it is not advisable to remain in the Fog for too long. Last team standing wins! (or player, if queued solo!)

Players will be able to customize their Abilities and Perks however they want. Players will have all Abilities available from the start, but only have access to a few Perks. New Perks are unlocked randomly when the player levels up. Players will be able to use whatever weapons and armor they find in the match! It will be best to bring a variety of abilities and perks so players can help each other out as a team in Squads, or find the perfect Solo build to dominate every match by yourself!

With the focus of the game being more PvP, Cybrids won’t be very dangerous but will still drop lots of loot. They still pack a punch, so don’t underestimate them. Eliminate as many Cybrids and loot as many rooms as you can to gear up before running into enemy players. Revives will be straight forward, as soon as you see a teammate die, find the nearest Med Bay with a Revive Station to bring them back into the fight. Of course, when you die, you drop all of your loot and will only respawn with the starting equipment.

We are adding Reputation, which functions similar to your MMR or skill level. Once you are above a certain Reputation Rank, you will have to spend Rep to enter into matches. Depending on how long you are alive in the match and what placement you are at the end of the match, will be the way players gain Reputation (and bragging rights at higher Reputation Ranks).

‍Known Issues