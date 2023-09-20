 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 20 September 2023

IMPORTANT HOTFIX: EA-D044 - Profile Version number controlling

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed:

  • Chat now works for EVERYONE with EVERYONE
  • Game version number on profile -> blocked chat & matchmaking sometimes
  • Airsupport now works correctly again (box positions)

Added:

  • NEW: Player level is now visible on Ping board online

Changed:

  • Nothing.

