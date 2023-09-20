Version 0.1.26

[Fix] Sometimes character stuck with movement and jumping when gamepad is active
[Fix] Carrying objects sometimes block players view
[Fix] Player rotation not updating on minimap while driving
[Fix] Driveable cars not colliding
[Fix] Level 4 WC Paper towel dispensers stay outside after upgrade
[Fix] Vehicle camera is slowly coming from underground
[Fix] Sometimes not being able to withdraw money from the register
[Fix] Level 3 Market cash register socket positions changed
[Changed] Cargo box changed now shows whats inside
[Changed] ESC Menu UI color changes
[Changed] Vehicle driving physics
[Changed] Police spawn rate increased
[Changed] Now crosshair is hided when driving
[Changed] Doors open close speed decreased
[Added] New sounds to customers
[Added] Gamepad detected info to warn players, because we do not have gamepad support at the moment
[Added] Driving dashboard UI
[Added] Fuel to driveable cars
[Added] Fuel can to zonama, fillable via fuel tank
[Added] Crash sound to driveable cars
[Added] Drift score for driveable cars
[Added] Loop sound to cooler
[Added] Open Close sound to cooler
[Added] New customer review for not using cooler right
