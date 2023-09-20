Version 0.1.26

[Fix] Sometimes character stuck with movement and jumping when gamepad is active

[Fix] Carrying objects sometimes block players view

[Fix] Player rotation not updating on minimap while driving

[Fix] Driveable cars not colliding

[Fix] Level 4 WC Paper towel dispensers stay outside after upgrade

[Fix] Vehicle camera is slowly coming from underground

[Fix] Sometimes not being able to withdraw money from the register

[Fix] Level 3 Market cash register socket positions changed

[Changed] Cargo box changed now shows whats inside

[Changed] ESC Menu UI color changes

[Changed] Vehicle driving physics

[Changed] Police spawn rate increased

[Changed] Now crosshair is hided when driving

[Changed] Doors open close speed decreased

[Added] New sounds to customers

[Added] Gamepad detected info to warn players, because we do not have gamepad support at the moment

[Added] Driving dashboard UI

[Added] Fuel to driveable cars

[Added] Fuel can to zonama, fillable via fuel tank

[Added] Crash sound to driveable cars

[Added] Drift score for driveable cars

[Added] Loop sound to cooler

[Added] Open Close sound to cooler

[Added] New customer review for not using cooler right