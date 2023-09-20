Patch Notes 0.7.2.3

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.7.2.3 (09/20/2023)

-Added relic stats onto stats page.

-Fixed the problem where sometimes the loot from Underworld's chests were unreachable.

-A new portal area activity is added to Underworld.

-Fixed the problem where sometimes the layout blocks the way in Underworld.

-Fixed the problem where Underworld difficulty got registered on leaderboards even though the difficulty was lower.

-Fixed the problem where map chest didn't spawn on Outskirts maps.

-Fixed the problem where Gloom Res Boost wasn't working.

-Assassin's Hemorrhage passive deals critic damage again but it's cooldown is increased from 2 to 5 seconds and Hemorrhage bar fills up slower now and deals x2.5 damage instead of x2.

-Decreased Ranger's Raining Thunder relic spawn rate.

-Removed Grand Items as rewards on Challenger.

-Fixed the problem where Voidance arrows stayed on the ground.

-Fixed the problem where layout reward changed when Reveal Stone is used.