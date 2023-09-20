 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 20 September 2023

Patch Notes 0.7.2.3

Patch Notes 0.7.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shades of Rayna Update 0.7.2.3 (09/20/2023)

-Added relic stats onto stats page.
-Fixed the problem where sometimes the loot from Underworld's chests were unreachable.
-A new portal area activity is added to Underworld.
-Fixed the problem where sometimes the layout blocks the way in Underworld.
-Fixed the problem where Underworld difficulty got registered on leaderboards even though the difficulty was lower.
-Fixed the problem where map chest didn't spawn on Outskirts maps.
-Fixed the problem where Gloom Res Boost wasn't working.
-Assassin's Hemorrhage passive deals critic damage again but it's cooldown is increased from 2 to 5 seconds and Hemorrhage bar fills up slower now and deals x2.5 damage instead of x2.
-Decreased Ranger's Raining Thunder relic spawn rate.
-Removed Grand Items as rewards on Challenger.
-Fixed the problem where Voidance arrows stayed on the ground.
-Fixed the problem where layout reward changed when Reveal Stone is used.

