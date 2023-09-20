September 20th Updated Test Build

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The test branch has been updated and is now version 1.0.68735 Test 09/20/2023

Design

Commander leaders now get +100% bonus attack strength while Flanking (up from +50%)

City Site ownership is now determined first by who has a military unit on the tile (in the case of an ally)

Event options with the chance to gain 1 delayed trait now get offered as a fallback rating if the trait is invalid.

Non-allied tribe settlements that are not on city sites no longer get absorbed into a nation by border expansion

Programming

Games in the completed folder no longer include replay data

Adjacent effectUnit refactor

UI

The location of initial city improvements (Garrison, Fair) can be specified by using the relevant improvement ping on a valid urban tile. This replaces the old system of ctrl+clicking the preferred tile.

Improvement pings now always get removed when a tile improvement or terrain changes

Leader selection screen now uses multiple rows instead of scroll arrows

Peace mission now shows tooltip explaining mission is disabled when one nation has not met the other

Bugs Fixed

Fixed theology ambitions getting canceled too early

Fixed AI bug where city sites were sometimes claimed by non military units, when they should not have been claimed at all

Fixed missing icon in turn notification when in no characters mode

Bonuses that takes away citizens are no longer possible if it means removing specialist builds with progress from the city queue

Events featuring nations that are eliminated are now correctly made invalid

Fixed tile status tooltips not showing

Fixed issues with mountain renderer

Fixed save/load bugs

Fixed tile tooltips overlapping minimap in Windowed mode

Fixed potential data issue for tile text with undo

Fixed non-allied units not being bounced when a unit newly occupies a tile.

Fixed rare issue that could cause saves started whilst offline to fail to load when online

Text and event fixes

These changes can be accessed on the test branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the test branch.