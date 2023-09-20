"Beautiful Edition" and Free2Play

Share · View all patches · Build 12239702 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Beautiful* Edition Patch Notes

Weapon improvements

Rapid laser visuals

Rapid laser quad shots while sliding

Fixed bug where rapid laser could hit the player when sliding backwards

Flamethrower visual clarity improved

Trombone is much more consistent

Insect weapon animation improved

UX improvements

Smoothed camera effects while dashing

Lower default volumes

Added sound when using an activatable

Increased range of activatables

Mouse button icons instead of [RMB]

Level Improvements

Tutorial is much less annoying

The game goes straight into “Train Raid” level, with absolute basics written out

“Slide Tutorial” happens after train raid, and is way shorter

Who’d have thought something I threw together in a few hours wasn’t the ideal tutorial

Improvements to “Huge” level

Custodian C’s messages are more obvious

City is easier to move around in

Some extra health

Final enemies are slightly more fair

“Social Visit” fight is now required

Previously the game encouraged you to skip it for some reason

New Giant car melee buzzbot, he rolls around on one wheel, he doesn’t need that car, how silly

“Special Target”

Special Target has been completely remade

Other levels

Added an extra Throne to “Skydive” so they’re easier to find

Fixed objectives in “Rooftop Rampage”

“Lab” objective visuals improved

Fix text clipping in “Indomitable Truths” level

“Hospital” boss has more health in nightmare mode

Misc

Added outlines

Custodian A noises no longer make me want to rip my ears off

Improve Giant Melee Buzzbot flames

Added Gestuman easter egg

Added fun visuals when you die - This one is actually the best bit of the patch

Optional challenge modes

Unlocked after beating the game

Vampire mode: health slowly drains, get kills to stay alive

No Heal mode: enemies don’t drop health, stay safe out there

Free2Play

This patch should coincide with the game becoming completely free on steam (if not now, in the next few days hopefully)

*Don't worry the game is still ugly