"Beautiful Edition" and Free2Play

Beautiful* Edition Patch Notes
Weapon improvements
- Rapid laser visuals
- Rapid laser quad shots while sliding
- Fixed bug where rapid laser could hit the player when sliding backwards
- Flamethrower visual clarity improved
- Trombone is much more consistent
- Insect weapon animation improved
UX improvements
- Smoothed camera effects while dashing
- Lower default volumes
- Added sound when using an activatable
- Increased range of activatables
- Mouse button icons instead of [RMB]
Level Improvements
Tutorial is much less annoying
- The game goes straight into “Train Raid” level, with absolute basics written out
- “Slide Tutorial” happens after train raid, and is way shorter
- Who’d have thought something I threw together in a few hours wasn’t the ideal tutorial
Improvements to “Huge” level
- Custodian C’s messages are more obvious
- City is easier to move around in
- Some extra health
- Final enemies are slightly more fair
“Social Visit” fight is now required
- Previously the game encouraged you to skip it for some reason
- New Giant car melee buzzbot, he rolls around on one wheel, he doesn’t need that car, how silly
“Special Target”
- Special Target has been completely remade
Other levels
- Added an extra Throne to “Skydive” so they’re easier to find
- Fixed objectives in “Rooftop Rampage”
- “Lab” objective visuals improved
- Fix text clipping in “Indomitable Truths” level
- “Hospital” boss has more health in nightmare mode
Misc
- Added outlines
- Custodian A noises no longer make me want to rip my ears off
- Improve Giant Melee Buzzbot flames
- Added Gestuman easter egg
- Added fun visuals when you die - This one is actually the best bit of the patch
Optional challenge modes
- Unlocked after beating the game
- Vampire mode: health slowly drains, get kills to stay alive
- No Heal mode: enemies don’t drop health, stay safe out there
Free2Play
This patch should coincide with the game becoming completely free on steam (if not now, in the next few days hopefully)
*Don't worry the game is still ugly
