Gun Ugly update for 20 September 2023

"Beautiful Edition" and Free2Play

20 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beautiful* Edition Patch Notes

Weapon improvements

  • Rapid laser visuals
  • Rapid laser quad shots while sliding
  • Fixed bug where rapid laser could hit the player when sliding backwards
  • Flamethrower visual clarity improved
  • Trombone is much more consistent
  • Insect weapon animation improved

UX improvements

  • Smoothed camera effects while dashing
  • Lower default volumes
  • Added sound when using an activatable
  • Increased range of activatables
  • Mouse button icons instead of [RMB]

Level Improvements

Tutorial is much less annoying
  • The game goes straight into “Train Raid” level, with absolute basics written out
  • “Slide Tutorial” happens after train raid, and is way shorter
  • Who’d have thought something I threw together in a few hours wasn’t the ideal tutorial
Improvements to “Huge” level
  • Custodian C’s messages are more obvious
  • City is easier to move around in
  • Some extra health
  • Final enemies are slightly more fair
“Social Visit” fight is now required
  • Previously the game encouraged you to skip it for some reason
  • New Giant car melee buzzbot, he rolls around on one wheel, he doesn’t need that car, how silly
“Special Target”
  • Special Target has been completely remade
Other levels
  • Added an extra Throne to “Skydive” so they’re easier to find
  • Fixed objectives in “Rooftop Rampage”
  • “Lab” objective visuals improved
  • Fix text clipping in “Indomitable Truths” level
  • “Hospital” boss has more health in nightmare mode

Misc

  • Added outlines
  • Custodian A noises no longer make me want to rip my ears off
  • Improve Giant Melee Buzzbot flames
  • Added Gestuman easter egg
  • Added fun visuals when you die - This one is actually the best bit of the patch

Optional challenge modes

  • Unlocked after beating the game
  • Vampire mode: health slowly drains, get kills to stay alive
  • No Heal mode: enemies don’t drop health, stay safe out there
Free2Play

This patch should coincide with the game becoming completely free on steam (if not now, in the next few days hopefully)

*Don't worry the game is still ugly

