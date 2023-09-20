Announcing the Latest GoldenJar Fall Update!

We are thrilled to announce a recent hotfix that brings several significant improvements:

Combat Enhancement: We have worked tirelessly to perfect the way you engage with your enemies, ensuring that the combat experience is smoother and more thrilling than ever.

Enhanced Interaction: We have refined how Korik interacts with objects in the world, allowing you to immerse yourself even more in the story and adventure.

Equipment Errors Corrected: We have addressed the issue of the incorrect weapon that some players were experiencing in the ruins level.

We hope these enhancements make your gaming experience more enjoyable than ever before! Keep exploring and enjoying your adventure in our virtual world!