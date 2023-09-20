Patch notes 9/20/23

Character editor enhancements:
- Added a selection scaling tool: select a region in a sprite and then drag the handles to resize it
- Added a Scale setting in the Import Sprite window
Bug fixes:
- Crash seen when loading characters or binding bones, following the update on Saturday: "D3D Device Lost"
- Crash occassionally seen when using the fill tool on large regions
- Removed warning when player has no workshop characters: "Failed to load Workshop characters"
- Crash could result from this workflow: hide animation rig layers on a keyframe, bake the animation rig for the frame, then try to unhide the animation rig layers
- Fixed some small issues with character templates: some animation contained old sprites
- Custom sounds were kept after finalizing even if they were deleted in the character editor
Improvements to CPUs:
- Small improvements to CPU logic for handling ledges, seeking target
- CPUs rarely used aerial attacks
Changed files in this update