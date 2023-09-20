 Skip to content

Smack Studio update for 20 September 2023

Patch notes 9/20/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12239682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character editor enhancements:

  • Added a selection scaling tool: select a region in a sprite and then drag the handles to resize it
  • Added a Scale setting in the Import Sprite window

Bug fixes:

  • Crash seen when loading characters or binding bones, following the update on Saturday: "D3D Device Lost"
  • Crash occassionally seen when using the fill tool on large regions
  • Removed warning when player has no workshop characters: "Failed to load Workshop characters"
  • Crash could result from this workflow: hide animation rig layers on a keyframe, bake the animation rig for the frame, then try to unhide the animation rig layers
  • Fixed some small issues with character templates: some animation contained old sprites
  • Custom sounds were kept after finalizing even if they were deleted in the character editor

Improvements to CPUs:

  • Small improvements to CPU logic for handling ledges, seeking target
  • CPUs rarely used aerial attacks

