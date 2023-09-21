Patch 1.0.8 Release Notes

Hi everyone,

this is a quick patch that addresses the following issues:

provide better display management - you can configure resolution and refresh rate separately now, and select the display for multi-display setups in-game; note that the game might start in a different display mode the first time you launch this updated version compared to what you have been using so far - just change it again in the settings in that case

fix a bug that can cause softlocks (e.g. the one reported in Chapter 3) or otherwise erroneous character behavior during map transitions

fix graphical artifacts that might show up at the bottom of the screen during fades or camera transitions at certain resolutions

While we do not expect this patch to introduce any regressions, with the great variety of hardware and software configurations available on PC this is not always guaranteed in all circumstances. As such, you can return to previous versions of the game by selecting the any of the public "version_*" branches on Steam.