Patch Note 9.20.2023

Patch Note
1) Fixed - Black screen issue on startup
- The game won't corrupt the settings.sav anymore.
- Please send me the log if you still find your self trouble in this issue - the logs can be found in
%localappdata%low\Studio Sai\Eternights\Player.log
Workaround for people who currently has the black screen on startup / corrupted settings.sav:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1402110/discussions/0/3873714328952908681/
2) Fixed - Black screen issue on cutscene for some graphics card
- In the Graphics option, turn on "Video Playtype MP4" for people who had issue with cutscene on June 15.
For others, turn on "Video Playtype WEBM".
- Please if A) does not work, please toggle B) instead. if B) does not work, please toggle A) instead.
- Please send me(fkkcloud@studiosai.dev) the log if the issue persists.- the logs can be found in
%localappdata%low\Studio Sai\Eternights\Player.log
3) Polish - Save/Load UI, UX.
Save and Load UI is not visually distinct to each other to help people who accidentally loaded old progress.
4) Polish - Platinum achievement unlock
Platinum achievement to be checked on every achievement unlock moment instead of trigging at the end of the game once.
Changed files in this update