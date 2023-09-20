 Skip to content

Eternights update for 20 September 2023

Patch Note 9.20.2023

Build 12239405

1) Fixed - Black screen issue on startup
  • The game won't corrupt the settings.sav anymore.
  • Please send me the log if you still find your self trouble in this issue - the logs can be found in
    %localappdata%low\Studio Sai\Eternights\Player.log

Workaround for people who currently has the black screen on startup / corrupted settings.sav:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1402110/discussions/0/3873714328952908681/

2) Fixed - Black screen issue on cutscene for some graphics card
  • In the Graphics option, turn on "Video Playtype MP4" for people who had issue with cutscene on June 15.
    For others, turn on "Video Playtype WEBM".
  • Please if A) does not work, please toggle B) instead. if B) does not work, please toggle A) instead.
  • Please send me(fkkcloud@studiosai.dev) the log if the issue persists.- the logs can be found in
    %localappdata%low\Studio Sai\Eternights\Player.log
3) Polish - Save/Load UI, UX.

Save and Load UI is not visually distinct to each other to help people who accidentally loaded old progress.

4) Polish - Platinum achievement unlock

Platinum achievement to be checked on every achievement unlock moment instead of trigging at the end of the game once.

