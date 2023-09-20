Patch Note 9.20.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12239405 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patch Note

1) Fixed - Black screen issue on startup

The game won't corrupt the settings.sav anymore.

Please send me the log if you still find your self trouble in this issue - the logs can be found in

%localappdata%low\Studio Sai\Eternights\Player.log

Workaround for people who currently has the black screen on startup / corrupted settings.sav:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1402110/discussions/0/3873714328952908681/

2) Fixed - Black screen issue on cutscene for some graphics card

In the Graphics option, turn on "Video Playtype MP4" for people who had issue with cutscene on June 15.

For others, turn on "Video Playtype WEBM".

Please send me(fkkcloud@studiosai.dev) the log if the issue persists.- the logs can be found in

%localappdata%low\Studio Sai\Eternights\Player.log

3) Polish - Save/Load UI, UX.

Save and Load UI is not visually distinct to each other to help people who accidentally loaded old progress.

4) Polish - Platinum achievement unlock

Platinum achievement to be checked on every achievement unlock moment instead of trigging at the end of the game once.