Alpha v 0.1.1.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12239402 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 20:09:29 UTC by Wendy

This version includes a few small tweaks and bug fixes from the original release, including a new gamma option for those whose default monitor settings make the minimap or dark segments of the game difficult to see.

Here's the full list of changes since v 0.1.1.0:

(QoL) Video options now include a Gamma setting

(CHANGE) Berry bushes now only show on the minimap if you've unlocked that type of berry

(BUG) Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when trying to spawn berries on a corrupt bush

(BUG) fixed a bug where Ember could become translucent

(BUG) fixed a bug where in the first night of a new game, Ember in her girl form would continually think the same thing repeatedly until becoming a werefox

(BUG) fixed a bug that made it possible for a moon power menu item to draw off screen.

(BUG) improved the video settings process to reduce chance of visual glitches happening when launching the game or changing between windowed and Fullscreen modes.

Now get in there and test the game! :D

Don't forget we'd love any feedback on our Discord Server