Beneath the Mountain update for 20 September 2023

Version 1.2.8 Update

Version 1.2.8 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance Optimization

  • Overall major increases in frame-rate on most systems.

Map Generation

  • There are now multiple entrance directions.
  • Stair down locations limited to one per floor.
  • Each stair down location opens into an empty cave with no creatures.
  • All caves now have a minimum distance from the starting room.
  • All holes moved away from entrance tunnels.
  • Offset the point at which entrance tunnels converge on the starting room.

Consumables

  • All Explosives and Potions are now consumables.
  • Units have a set number of consumable slots.
  • Consumables are purchased with gold.
  • There is an interface to configure consumable purchase options (default Z).
  • Units restock consumables when out of combat.
  • Units standing at Formation Grounds may restock from there.

Mercenary Units

  • We've added some new unit types to Greenskin invaions. Most invasion groups will feature some mercenary units.
  • These units include Hobgoblins, Minotaurs, Trolls, and Armored Cyclopses.

Affixes

  • Mercenary: when enabled, every greenskin invasion force has additional mercenary units, which reward gold upon death.
  • Revelation: increases map-wide experience gain, and heals units to full upon leveling.
  • Titanic: increases the size, health and damage of Large and Giant sized units. These units reward additional experience upon death.
  • Striking: grants map-wide crit and makes crit stronger for all units, friend and foe alike.
  • Renewal: grants map-wide healing increase, and gives all cave creatures constant health regeneration.

Shrines

  • Shrine to Thrungi: periodically blesses all units with mana.
  • Shrine to Roknir: periodically blesses nearby units with increased productivity.
  • Shrine to Anathor: periodically blesses nearby with increased movement speed.
  • Shrine to Kazadin: periodically blesses nearby units with increased experience gain.

Miners

  • Miner's Burden: miner's can now carry more gold with each level.

Grenadier

  • Explosives Expert: baseline ability that allows Grenadiers to restock on explosives from anywhere.

Building Interface

  • A new button exists for magic related buildings (Temple, Geomancer's Sanctum, and Shrines).

Runepriest

  • Gold cost reduced from 400 to 300
  • Nullward Aura: this former talent is now a baseline passive that provides constant magic resist to nearby allies.

Geomancer

  • Summon Earth Elemental: Geomancer's can now summon an Earth Elemental that is tanky and has high threat.
  • Summon Magma Elemental: Geomancer's can now summon a Magma Elemental that does fire damage to nearby enemies.

Ironguard

  • Unbowed and Unbroken: new baseline ability that makes Ironguard stronger when low on health, and gives them high baseline threat.

Longbeards

  • Graybeards: now also gives 5% damage reduction to nearby allies.

Defensible Walls

  • New defensible walls allow units to be garrisoned atop the walls.

New Barricades

  • Barricades have been re-designed and have a different shape. Additionally they provide light.

Alchemy Lab

  • Gold cost reduced from 350 to 250.
  • Distillation Efficiency: new tech that reduces the purchase cost of potions.
  • Bulk Gunpowder Refinement: new tech that reduces the purchase cost of explosives.
  • Glowby Petals: removed.
  • Runic Convergence: removed.

Formation Ground

  • Has a smaller footprint, and easier colliders for improved unit pathing.

Temple

  • Devotional Candles:
  • Gold cost reduced from 400 to 300
  • Aetherweave Satchel: tech that expands the available consumables slots for Runepriests and Geomancers.

Market

  • Gold cost reduced from 300 to 250.
  • Required squares reduced by 3.

Mining Camp

  • Worker's Pouch:
  • Blast Mining: allows miners to use explosives to speed up the mining process.
  • Enchanted Boots: removed Workshop requirement.

Barracks

  • Infantry Battle-Pouch: new tech that expands the number of consumables slots available to infantry units.
  • Combat Flares: cheap tech that allows infantry units to light up the area when in combat.
  • Construction time reduced from 80s to 60s.

Blacksmith

  • Lesser Warding Bracers: reduced gold cost.
  • Nullification Shielding: reduced gold cost and now applies to all infantry units.
  • Steel Armor: now gives 5 armor, 5% max health.
  • Mithril Armor: now gives 10 armor, 5% max health.
  • Adamantium Armor: now gives 25 armor, 5% max health, and 15 magic resist.
  • Steel Weapons: now gives 2 attack damage, 3% crit.
  • Mithril Weapons: now gives 5 attack damage, 3% crit, 5% attack speed.
  • Adamanmtium Weapons: now gives 10 attack damage, 3% crit, 5% attack speed, and 5 armor penetration.

Workshop

  • Blasting Charges: was previously researched at the Alchemy Lab.
  • Shrapnel Bomb: was previously researched at the Alchemy Lab.
  • Incendiary Grenade: new tech that also applies Burning to enemies.

Geomancer's Sanctum

  • Earthbreaker's Staff: gold cost reduced from 300 to 150.
  • Earthcaster's Amulet: gold cost reduced from 250 to 125.
  • Manacrystal Band: gold cost reduced from 150 to 100.
  • Obsidian Geostave: gold cost reduced from 200 to 150.
  • Runes of Roknir: gold cost reduced from 200 to 100.

Runeforge Talents (King)

  • Pendant of Piety: new talent that creates synergy between the King and Shrines.
  • The Iron Oath: re-designed to reduce the iron cost of heavy-armor infantry.
  • Booming Voice: new talent that creates synergy between the King and other units that can shout (Berserkers and Longbeards).
  • High King's Handgranade: new talent that gives the King an interesting and powerful consumable.
  • Slayer King: now lets you train Berserkers without having to build a Berserker Hall first.
  • Mechanical Mind: new talent that creates synergy between the King and engineering part production.

Runeforge Talents (Culture)

  • Lesser Devotions: new talent that creates synergy between shrines and experience gain.

Runeforge Talents (Infantry)

  • Sundered Armor: previously only applied to Axeguards, now applies to all axe-wielding dwarves.
  • Armored Aggression: previously only applied to Ironguards, now applies to all melee infantry units.
  • Battle Scars: previously only applied to Berserkers, now applies to all melee infantry units.
  • Reprisal: previously only applied to Ironguard and Clanspears, now applies to any shield-wielding dwarf.
  • Heavy Armor Plating: previously only applied to Ironguard, now applies to all infantry units (except Tunnel Scouts and Berserkers).
  • Rallying Cry: a new shout ability that gives some physical damage absorbption to nearby allies.
  • Shield Mastery: now allows all shield-wielding dwarves to crit on shield blocks.
  • Shrapnel Clusters: now also applies to Grenadiers.

Runeforge Talents (Magic)

  • Resonant Runes: new talent that causes shrines to bless units more often and for those blessings to last longer.
  • Blessings on Blessings: new talent that causes shrines to reset the duration of other shrine buffs.

