Version 1.2.8 Update

Performance Optimization
- Overall major increases in frame-rate on most systems.
Map Generation
- There are now multiple entrance directions.
- Stair down locations limited to one per floor.
- Each stair down location opens into an empty cave with no creatures.
- All caves now have a minimum distance from the starting room.
- All holes moved away from entrance tunnels.
- Offset the point at which entrance tunnels converge on the starting room.
Consumables
- All Explosives and Potions are now consumables.
- Units have a set number of consumable slots.
- Consumables are purchased with gold.
- There is an interface to configure consumable purchase options (default Z).
- Units restock consumables when out of combat.
- Units standing at Formation Grounds may restock from there.
Mercenary Units
- We've added some new unit types to Greenskin invaions. Most invasion groups will feature some mercenary units.
- These units include Hobgoblins, Minotaurs, Trolls, and Armored Cyclopses.
Affixes
- Mercenary: when enabled, every greenskin invasion force has additional mercenary units, which reward gold upon death.
- Revelation: increases map-wide experience gain, and heals units to full upon leveling.
- Titanic: increases the size, health and damage of Large and Giant sized units. These units reward additional experience upon death.
- Striking: grants map-wide crit and makes crit stronger for all units, friend and foe alike.
- Renewal: grants map-wide healing increase, and gives all cave creatures constant health regeneration.
Shrines
- Shrine to Thrungi: periodically blesses all units with mana.
- Shrine to Roknir: periodically blesses nearby units with increased productivity.
- Shrine to Anathor: periodically blesses nearby with increased movement speed.
- Shrine to Kazadin: periodically blesses nearby units with increased experience gain.
Miners
- Miner's Burden: miner's can now carry more gold with each level.
Grenadier
- Explosives Expert: baseline ability that allows Grenadiers to restock on explosives from anywhere.
Building Interface
- A new button exists for magic related buildings (Temple, Geomancer's Sanctum, and Shrines).
Runepriest
- Gold cost reduced from 400 to 300
- Nullward Aura: this former talent is now a baseline passive that provides constant magic resist to nearby allies.
Geomancer
- Summon Earth Elemental: Geomancer's can now summon an Earth Elemental that is tanky and has high threat.
- Summon Magma Elemental: Geomancer's can now summon a Magma Elemental that does fire damage to nearby enemies.
Ironguard
- Unbowed and Unbroken: new baseline ability that makes Ironguard stronger when low on health, and gives them high baseline threat.
Longbeards
- Graybeards: now also gives 5% damage reduction to nearby allies.
Defensible Walls
- New defensible walls allow units to be garrisoned atop the walls.
New Barricades
- Barricades have been re-designed and have a different shape. Additionally they provide light.
Alchemy Lab
- Gold cost reduced from 350 to 250.
- Distillation Efficiency: new tech that reduces the purchase cost of potions.
- Bulk Gunpowder Refinement: new tech that reduces the purchase cost of explosives.
- Glowby Petals: removed.
- Runic Convergence: removed.
Formation Ground
- Has a smaller footprint, and easier colliders for improved unit pathing.
Temple
- Devotional Candles:
- Gold cost reduced from 400 to 300
- Aetherweave Satchel: tech that expands the available consumables slots for Runepriests and Geomancers.
Market
- Gold cost reduced from 300 to 250.
- Required squares reduced by 3.
Mining Camp
- Worker's Pouch:
- Blast Mining: allows miners to use explosives to speed up the mining process.
- Enchanted Boots: removed Workshop requirement.
Barracks
- Infantry Battle-Pouch: new tech that expands the number of consumables slots available to infantry units.
- Combat Flares: cheap tech that allows infantry units to light up the area when in combat.
- Construction time reduced from 80s to 60s.
Blacksmith
- Lesser Warding Bracers: reduced gold cost.
- Nullification Shielding: reduced gold cost and now applies to all infantry units.
- Steel Armor: now gives 5 armor, 5% max health.
- Mithril Armor: now gives 10 armor, 5% max health.
- Adamantium Armor: now gives 25 armor, 5% max health, and 15 magic resist.
- Steel Weapons: now gives 2 attack damage, 3% crit.
- Mithril Weapons: now gives 5 attack damage, 3% crit, 5% attack speed.
- Adamanmtium Weapons: now gives 10 attack damage, 3% crit, 5% attack speed, and 5 armor penetration.
Workshop
- Blasting Charges: was previously researched at the Alchemy Lab.
- Shrapnel Bomb: was previously researched at the Alchemy Lab.
- Incendiary Grenade: new tech that also applies Burning to enemies.
Geomancer's Sanctum
- Earthbreaker's Staff: gold cost reduced from 300 to 150.
- Earthcaster's Amulet: gold cost reduced from 250 to 125.
- Manacrystal Band: gold cost reduced from 150 to 100.
- Obsidian Geostave: gold cost reduced from 200 to 150.
- Runes of Roknir: gold cost reduced from 200 to 100.
Runeforge Talents (King)
- Pendant of Piety: new talent that creates synergy between the King and Shrines.
- The Iron Oath: re-designed to reduce the iron cost of heavy-armor infantry.
- Booming Voice: new talent that creates synergy between the King and other units that can shout (Berserkers and Longbeards).
- High King's Handgranade: new talent that gives the King an interesting and powerful consumable.
- Slayer King: now lets you train Berserkers without having to build a Berserker Hall first.
- Mechanical Mind: new talent that creates synergy between the King and engineering part production.
Runeforge Talents (Culture)
- Lesser Devotions: new talent that creates synergy between shrines and experience gain.
Runeforge Talents (Infantry)
- Sundered Armor: previously only applied to Axeguards, now applies to all axe-wielding dwarves.
- Armored Aggression: previously only applied to Ironguards, now applies to all melee infantry units.
- Battle Scars: previously only applied to Berserkers, now applies to all melee infantry units.
- Reprisal: previously only applied to Ironguard and Clanspears, now applies to any shield-wielding dwarf.
- Heavy Armor Plating: previously only applied to Ironguard, now applies to all infantry units (except Tunnel Scouts and Berserkers).
- Rallying Cry: a new shout ability that gives some physical damage absorbption to nearby allies.
- Shield Mastery: now allows all shield-wielding dwarves to crit on shield blocks.
- Shrapnel Clusters: now also applies to Grenadiers.
Runeforge Talents (Magic)
- Resonant Runes: new talent that causes shrines to bless units more often and for those blessings to last longer.
- Blessings on Blessings: new talent that causes shrines to reset the duration of other shrine buffs.
Changed files in this update