Space Mechanic Simulator update for 21 September 2023

Update 1.1.2

Update 1.1.2

21 September 2023

Hello Space Mechanics!

Patch 1.1.2 introduces several important fixes to diagnostic missions. Work on update 1.2 introducing rover missions on the surface of Mars and the Moon are in full speed. Thank you for all your reports and suggestions.

Full patch notes:

  • fixed issue causing mission list in HUB to work incorrectly
  • fixed issue causing missions at PT-FUTURE satellite (near Moon) to work incorrectly
  • fixed issue causing resource list in HUB to keep showing yellow highlight on plastic
  • added markers with satellite and base names

Have fun,
Atomic Jelly

