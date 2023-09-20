 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Locke(d) update for 20 September 2023

Translation fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12239177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A kind player made some corrections which led to the following update:

  • Fixed minor mistakes in the Turkish translation.

Thank you for playing Locke(d)!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2267811 Depot 2267811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link