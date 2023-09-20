EA v0.21 patch changelog

Hello Aspirants!
0.21 is here! We've been hotfixing some of this stuff in the past week but here is a quick summary of the fixes and changes so far including the update just now:
Additions/Changes
- Added an invert Y camera option
- Added the "old" owakhan boots back, now renamed Hanian boots
- Replaced the owakhan backstory starter boots back to Hanian boots
- Extended AI's perception radius so they don't idle in the middle of the arena as much
Bugfixes
- Fixed new Godly Chestpiece missing from the shop (sorry, veterans!)
- Fixed bug where Steam VR would start up with the game
- Fixed bug where helms would take very excessive durability decay (RIP helmets!)
- Fixed bug where Owakhan Round Shield would fall through the floor
- Fixed fame gain rounding error in the match victory panel
- Fixed some voice sound effects not being affected by volume option
- Fixed bug where Mazza's Statue effect was triggerable even if you didn't have enough gold
- Fixed bug where the Fame Guage would continue even when game is paused
- Fixed bug where shieldbashes didnt work on characters bodies
- (attempted) fix/improvement on Villa 2 to prevent stuck AI
- Small visual fixes to some particle effects
- Fixed Extra Ordinary scollo upgrade to work with new shop system
- Fixed rounding issue with patron favor and patron favor victory check
- Fixed a small skinning issue on Myrodon leg armor
- Fixed UI collission issues with the difficulty select widget
- Fixed lost controller focus on completing a backstory (run victory panel)
- Fixed bug where mouse cursor would highlight a button on the pause menu when playing controller
- added failsafe for missing Rank Up rewards ending a run in specific circumstances
- Fixed bug where new Owakhan Chestpiece had no colission
- Fixed bug where the mouse cursor would snap around during career menu navigation
- Fixed bug where a default/test event was being shown
- Probably forgetting a load of stuff, as usual!
As always,
We who are about to die salute you!
Jordy
Changed files in this update