We Who Are About To Die update for 20 September 2023

EA v0.21 patch changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12239160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Aspirants!

0.21 is here! We've been hotfixing some of this stuff in the past week but here is a quick summary of the fixes and changes so far including the update just now:

Additions/Changes

  • Added an invert Y camera option
  • Added the "old" owakhan boots back, now renamed Hanian boots
  • Replaced the owakhan backstory starter boots back to Hanian boots
  • Extended AI's perception radius so they don't idle in the middle of the arena as much

Bugfixes

  • Fixed new Godly Chestpiece missing from the shop (sorry, veterans!)
  • Fixed bug where Steam VR would start up with the game
  • Fixed bug where helms would take very excessive durability decay (RIP helmets!)
  • Fixed bug where Owakhan Round Shield would fall through the floor
  • Fixed fame gain rounding error in the match victory panel
  • Fixed some voice sound effects not being affected by volume option
  • Fixed bug where Mazza's Statue effect was triggerable even if you didn't have enough gold
  • Fixed bug where the Fame Guage would continue even when game is paused
  • Fixed bug where shieldbashes didnt work on characters bodies
  • (attempted) fix/improvement on Villa 2 to prevent stuck AI
  • Small visual fixes to some particle effects
  • Fixed Extra Ordinary scollo upgrade to work with new shop system
  • Fixed rounding issue with patron favor and patron favor victory check
  • Fixed a small skinning issue on Myrodon leg armor
  • Fixed UI collission issues with the difficulty select widget
  • Fixed lost controller focus on completing a backstory (run victory panel)
  • Fixed bug where mouse cursor would highlight a button on the pause menu when playing controller
  • added failsafe for missing Rank Up rewards ending a run in specific circumstances
  • Fixed bug where new Owakhan Chestpiece had no colission
  • Fixed bug where the mouse cursor would snap around during career menu navigation
  • Fixed bug where a default/test event was being shown
  • Probably forgetting a load of stuff, as usual!

As always,
We who are about to die salute you!
Jordy

We who are about to Die Content Depot 973231
