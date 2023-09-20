EA v0.21 patch changelog

Hello Aspirants!

0.21 is here! We've been hotfixing some of this stuff in the past week but here is a quick summary of the fixes and changes so far including the update just now:

Additions/Changes

Added an invert Y camera option

Added the "old" owakhan boots back, now renamed Hanian boots

Replaced the owakhan backstory starter boots back to Hanian boots

Extended AI's perception radius so they don't idle in the middle of the arena as much

Bugfixes

Fixed new Godly Chestpiece missing from the shop (sorry, veterans!)

Fixed bug where Steam VR would start up with the game

Fixed bug where helms would take very excessive durability decay (RIP helmets!)

Fixed bug where Owakhan Round Shield would fall through the floor

Fixed fame gain rounding error in the match victory panel

Fixed some voice sound effects not being affected by volume option

Fixed bug where Mazza's Statue effect was triggerable even if you didn't have enough gold

Fixed bug where the Fame Guage would continue even when game is paused

Fixed bug where shieldbashes didnt work on characters bodies

(attempted) fix/improvement on Villa 2 to prevent stuck AI

Small visual fixes to some particle effects

Fixed Extra Ordinary scollo upgrade to work with new shop system

Fixed rounding issue with patron favor and patron favor victory check

Fixed a small skinning issue on Myrodon leg armor

Fixed UI collission issues with the difficulty select widget

Fixed lost controller focus on completing a backstory (run victory panel)

Fixed bug where mouse cursor would highlight a button on the pause menu when playing controller

added failsafe for missing Rank Up rewards ending a run in specific circumstances

Fixed bug where new Owakhan Chestpiece had no colission

Fixed bug where the mouse cursor would snap around during career menu navigation

Fixed bug where a default/test event was being shown

Probably forgetting a load of stuff, as usual!

As always,

We who are about to die salute you!

Jordy