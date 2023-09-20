 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 20 September 2023

0.9.2c changelist

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked secret pickup spawning:
  • Secrets contain less pickups on average
  • High value pickups, like weapons, are more likely to spawn
  • Secrets are more likely to contain multiple pickups of the same type
  • Adjusted water physics:
  • Reduced turn rate
  • Reduced projectile speed
  • Added new explosion variants for vehicle deaths
  • Added quick controls reference. Can be shown by holding down "Y" (default binding)
  • Adjusted font rendering for better background contrast
  • Improved Hive move animations
  • Hives can no longer launch 2 Beehives in a single burst
  • Targets affected by Gravity Wells now take 50% more damage
  • Updated Hydro Reactor skybox
  • Fixed death markers fading further away than intended
  • Fixed map marker pathing sometimes not working
  • Fixed target reticles not scaling correctly with HUD scale setting
  • Fixed explosion flares for underwater grates not having correct colours
  • Fixed pickups being able to collide with map markers

