0.9.2c changelist

- Reworked secret pickup spawning:
- Secrets contain less pickups on average
- High value pickups, like weapons, are more likely to spawn
- Secrets are more likely to contain multiple pickups of the same type
- Adjusted water physics:
- Reduced turn rate
- Reduced projectile speed
- Added new explosion variants for vehicle deaths
- Added quick controls reference. Can be shown by holding down "Y" (default binding)
- Adjusted font rendering for better background contrast
- Improved Hive move animations
- Hives can no longer launch 2 Beehives in a single burst
- Targets affected by Gravity Wells now take 50% more damage
- Updated Hydro Reactor skybox
- Fixed death markers fading further away than intended
- Fixed map marker pathing sometimes not working
- Fixed target reticles not scaling correctly with HUD scale setting
- Fixed explosion flares for underwater grates not having correct colours
- Fixed pickups being able to collide with map markers
Changed files in this update