Milestone 3 Hotfix 2 (v1.0.0.11)

This update is a quick fix as there was a major issue.
Here are the changes in this update:
- Fixed a permanent soft lock in the initial setup.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Happy generating!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update is a quick fix as there was a major issue.
Here are the changes in this update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update