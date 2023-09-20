 Skip to content

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 20 September 2023

Milestone 3 Hotfix 2 (v1.0.0.11)

This update is a quick fix as there was a major issue.
Here are the changes in this update:

  • Fixed a permanent soft lock in the initial setup.
    Sorry for the inconvenience.
    Happy generating!

