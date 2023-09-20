 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REMEDIUM update for 20 September 2023

Daily Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12238879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • HUD improvements
  • Removed key prompt from symptoms bar when there is no available cure
  • Fixed the balance to make battles with weak enemies more dynamic
  • Enemies now have more hit reactions
  • Fixed a couple of holes in the terrain

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link