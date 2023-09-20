- HUD improvements
- Removed key prompt from symptoms bar when there is no available cure
- Fixed the balance to make battles with weak enemies more dynamic
- Enemies now have more hit reactions
- Fixed a couple of holes in the terrain
REMEDIUM update for 20 September 2023
Daily Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
