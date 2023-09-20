 Skip to content

Depth of Helheim update for 20 September 2023

Patch Note 0.1.4b : Dagger Attack

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added :

  • Pointer under the player

Replaced the sword attack for Dagger Attack (same damage and same cost but better feeling in my opinion)

