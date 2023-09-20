 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 20 September 2023

Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to present you with the latest update 1.00.24.

Share · View all patches · Build 12238739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to present you with the latest update 1.00.24

What's new:


☢️ A bonus level has been added. Be the first to try out the new location and new graphics from Origin.

☢️ A mini map has been added to the PDA. Now it will be easier for you to navigate the wastelands.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 The recoil in the two-handed mode of the machine gun has been redesigned.
🔸 In the PDA, the button to exit to the main menu is now called "Exit".
🔸 Some refinements and improvements on levels.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone, much like our lives, is ever-changing, and each venture into it presents a new challenge. Stay sharp and cautious. We wish you luck! There are many more exciting things in store for you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2142451 Depot 2142451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link