

Hello, Stalkers! We are pleased to present you with the latest update 1.00.24

What's new:



☢️ A bonus level has been added. Be the first to try out the new location and new graphics from Origin.



☢️ A mini map has been added to the PDA. Now it will be easier for you to navigate the wastelands.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 The recoil in the two-handed mode of the machine gun has been redesigned.

🔸 In the PDA, the button to exit to the main menu is now called "Exit".

🔸 Some refinements and improvements on levels.

Remember, Stalkers: The Zone, much like our lives, is ever-changing, and each venture into it presents a new challenge. Stay sharp and cautious. We wish you luck! There are many more exciting things in store for you!