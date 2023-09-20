🔥 Heretic's Fork: The Synergy Update is Here! 🔥

Greetings, Hell Punishers!

First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support since the launch of Heretic's Fork. Your feedback has been extremely appreciated, and we're committed to delivering the best experience.

With the Synergy Update, Here are some concerns we are addressing in this update:

🏗️ Lack of Build Variety We heard you! Currently, the path to victory often involves funneling one structure type. In this update, we're introducing new cards that reward creativity and diverse strategies. And trust us, there's more to come, more details below!

🎲 Reducing Initial RNG Tired of relying on the luck of the draw? Now you can take matters into your own hands. With the Synergy Update, you can choose up to two starting structures, giving you more control over your initial hand. No more endless restarts to get the perfect start!

🌀 Endless Mode Adjustments We've listened to your feedback about Endless mode's difficulty. Expect some sinner nerfs to level the playing field. But don't worry, we'll continue monitoring and fine-tuning as needed.

But that's not all! We're constantly squashing bugs and implementing your suggestions. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on the horizon.

🤹 Choosing Starting Structures

Tired of the initial RNG? Now you can select up to two starting structures, allowing for a more strategic beginning.

🃏 New Cards

Say hello to a range of new cards that break the mold of the “rush one structure” meta. These additions foster exciting synergies between damage types and structures.

Mitigation

Risk

Architect

Elementalist

Shadow Priest

Dark Believer

Trinity

Fortunate

No Pain

🃏 Card/Balance Changes:

We've made significant adjustments to various cards, including reduced damage penalties, more impactful abilities, and game-changing effects. Experiment with these changes to redefine your strategy.

Reduced damage penalty of Blunt from 20% to 10%.

Holy Sacrifice hits 10 random enemies, instead of 1.

Offering of Brick now replaces ALL tower cards in the deck and discard piles with equal quality garrison cards.

Offering of Flesh now replaces ALL garrison cards in the deck and discard piles with equal quality tower cards.

Quake effect now persist and occurs every time the shield is depleted.

Repercussions effect now persists and occurs every time the player takes damage.

Summon is now an active.

Attack Speed relic buffed from 40% to 65%

Enlighten Them All converts 80% of damage, instead of 50%

Curse Them All converts 80% of damage, instead of 50%

Burn Them All converts 80% of damage, instead of 50%

Butcher of Sins now halves enemy hp, instead of setting it to 1.

Increased Guns Of God base damage from 5 to 7

Increased Sniper base damage from 20 to 25

🌀 Endless Changes

We've revamped Endless mode to make it more balanced and enjoyable, including reductions in sinner HP scaling and new gameplay features.

Endless initial sinner HP reduced.

Endless sinner HP scaling reduced.

Player gets a turn after completing a stage in Endless.

Nerfed the “congo line” of enemies

🛠️ Fixes

We've squashed numerous bugs and addressed various issues to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

Game now completely pauses on your turn

Fixed some damage conversions card effects not persisting through stages.

Fixed an issue that allowed the player to become invincible by manually ending a run during transitions

Fixed incorrect card upgrade tip

Fixed bazaar card issue where the round would end on this screen, causing soft lock

Forker tower is now properly considered a Holy tower (Holy Man task considers it when checking completion)

Dark Pike visually benefits from Healing Flame

Greezy starts with 50 gold on endless as well as normal

Fixed Punish wording to remove the word “projectile”

Items that have persistent criteria to apply their effect are now transparent when not being applied.

Added the fanart to the credits

Thank you for your continued support, and remember: Hell awaits, and there's no escape!

Sincerely!