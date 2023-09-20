Fixed a bug that restricted screen resolutions to a small subset of what is supported by your monitor
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 20 September 2023
Expanded list of supported screen resolutions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2607291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update