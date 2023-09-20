 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Expanded list of supported screen resolutions

Share · View all patches · Build 12238670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that restricted screen resolutions to a small subset of what is supported by your monitor

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2607291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link