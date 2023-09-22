The first big patch, Update v0.13, is now live!

Hey everyone,

We wanted to take a moment to give a huge shoutout to all our Early Access players this week! Your reports and feedback have been incredibly valuable as we work to make Dungeon Golf even better.

Here's a quick summary of the fixes and balance tweaks we've rolled out in this v0.13 update in response to your feedback:

Improved Online Connection Stability: We've made significant improvements to the game's connection stability when loading into an online game, ensuring a smoother experience for all.

Controller and Steam Overlay: Now, the game will automatically pause when controllers are disconnected or when you open the Steam overlay, making it more convenient to switch things up.

Quest Hole Restart: When restarting a Quest hole, we've streamlined the process by skipping the flythrough and character intro so you can get back into the action faster.

Mouse and Keyboard Sensitivity: We've heard your input and reduced the default mouse and keyboard camera sensitivity from 50 to 35, making it easier to find that perfect control setting.

Balancing Sandy Bunker: Sandy Bunker's Pro Focus aftertouch strength has been adjusted from 5x to 3x for a more balanced gameplay experience.

Steam Review Button: We've fixed a bug that prevented the Steam Review button from being opened when using a gamepad, so you can now share your thoughts more easily.

Obstacle Interaction: Certain obstacles and props will no longer incorrectly affect some abilities, ensuring a fair playing field.

Mana Management: We've resolved an issue where mana would often linger between holes, streamlining the game flow.

Level-Specific Fixes:

Novices, Hole 6: Z-fighting issue on a pillar near the hole has been fixed.

Glittering Vaults, Hole 4: Added sand beneath the Kobolds to reduce rollback when hitting them.

Heroic Foundry, Hole 2: Adjusted the Lava Golem's position to prevent immediate hits by the conveyor.

Jade Point, Hole 2: Corrected distance calculations to the hole.

Jade Point, Hole 5: Addressed issues with balls and abilities colliding with invisible objects.

Thanks again for your support and feedback. Keep that feedback coming, and we'll keep working hard to make your gaming experience the best it can be!

We've got some great feedback to consider and some interesting stuff too (big thanks to Warwick for this one)



Hmmm...



Dungeon Golf has an in-game bug reporting tool which is accessible at any time by pressing F8! You can read more about that in our Steam discussion forum or get in touch with us directly in the AntWorkshop Discord. It’s also the best place to find people to play with if you’re searching for some online golfing buddies.

See you on the course!

The Ants 🐜

⛳ Follow us on Twitter!

⛳ Join our community Discord

⛳ Subscribe to our newsletter