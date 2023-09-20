1.15.2.1 patch

Bug
- [noparse][Time Remap] Fix alpha blending multiply alpha.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Blend] Fix alpha blending multiply alpha for non-normal blend mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Crop Content] Fix node not working.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Path] Fix path change shape when updating later nodes.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix view context not resetting when closing the project.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix the error when displaying disconnected array value in some nodes.[/noparse]
- Fix the error when closing a project while previewing some node.
- Fix the error on random rotation widget.
- Fix the curve box not displaying.
- Fix saving multiple projects with a close button overrides all files with the current project.
Changed depots in beta branch