Pixel Composer update for 20 September 2023

1.15.2.1 patch

20 September 2023

Bug

  • [noparse][Time Remap] Fix alpha blending multiply alpha.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Blend] Fix alpha blending multiply alpha for non-normal blend mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Crop Content] Fix node not working.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Path] Fix path change shape when updating later nodes.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Graph Panel] Fix view context not resetting when closing the project.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Inspector Panel] Fix the error when displaying disconnected array value in some nodes.[/noparse]
  • Fix the error when closing a project while previewing some node.
  • Fix the error on random rotation widget.
  • Fix the curve box not displaying.
  • Fix saving multiple projects with a close button overrides all files with the current project.

