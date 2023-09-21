 Skip to content

VirtualCast update for 21 September 2023

[Beta] Ver 2.4.9a Added Processing to Reduce Shaking When Moving Items

This article is a release note for VirtualCast Beta.
Rooms/Studios

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the account connection could be lost while playing VirtualCast.

Rooms

Changes
  • Added processing to reduce shaking when moving items.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where users without permissions could press the item reload button.

Studios

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where a transparent box would appear when a user without a set NicoNico user icon commented.

