[Beta] Ver 2.4.9a Added Processing to Reduce Shaking When Moving Items

This article is a release note for VirtualCast Beta.
For information on how to play Beta, see here.
Rooms/Studios
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the account connection could be lost while playing VirtualCast.
Rooms
Changes
- Added processing to reduce shaking when moving items.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where users without permissions could press the item reload button.
Studios
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a transparent box would appear when a user without a set NicoNico user icon commented.
Changed files in this update