- If we can't establish a connection to Steam auth, you will see a notice at the top of the screen
- Updated tutorial cards include gamepad buttons if you have a gamepad connected
- Navigate leaderboard with buttons and keys in addition to mouse
- Misc bug fixes and such
Trapped In Here With Me update for 20 September 2023
Post launch QOL updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584311
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2584313
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update