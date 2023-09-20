 Skip to content

Trapped In Here With Me update for 20 September 2023

Post launch QOL updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If we can't establish a connection to Steam auth, you will see a notice at the top of the screen
  • Updated tutorial cards include gamepad buttons if you have a gamepad connected
  • Navigate leaderboard with buttons and keys in addition to mouse
  • Misc bug fixes and such

