Just a little update.
- Improved camera in TopDown mode, better camera angle, camera tries to choose the best angle and in closed rooms you see the car better.
- Fixed a bug with Renovation in the career
- Increased chance of getting Joker's trap in Roulette mode
Also remind you that Complete Bundle with all DLC is available and increased the discount to 15%. It is also possible that due to changes in Valve's terms and conditions there will be a revision of regional prices in Steam and currency changes in some countries. If you or your friends were planning to buy the game - we notify you in advance.
