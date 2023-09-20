 Skip to content

TRAIL OUT update for 20 September 2023

A little update

Share · View all patches · Build 12238463 · Last edited by Wendy

Just a little update.

  • Improved camera in TopDown mode, better camera angle, camera tries to choose the best angle and in closed rooms you see the car better.
  • Fixed a bug with Renovation in the career
  • Increased chance of getting Joker's trap in Roulette mode

Also remind you that Complete Bundle with all DLC is available and increased the discount to 15%. It is also possible that due to changes in Valve's terms and conditions there will be a revision of regional prices in Steam and currency changes in some countries. If you or your friends were planning to buy the game - we notify you in advance.

Changed files in this update

