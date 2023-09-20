Just a little update.

Improved camera in TopDown mode, better camera angle, camera tries to choose the best angle and in closed rooms you see the car better.

Fixed a bug with Renovation in the career

Increased chance of getting Joker's trap in Roulette mode

Also remind you that Complete Bundle with all DLC is available and increased the discount to 15%. It is also possible that due to changes in Valve's terms and conditions there will be a revision of regional prices in Steam and currency changes in some countries. If you or your friends were planning to buy the game - we notify you in advance.