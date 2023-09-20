 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 20 September 2023

Hotfix (v.70.3)

Build 12238443

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes
• Fixed an issue where the inner tomb door note was missing on tomb variation #3
• Fixed broken achievements for collecting all relics and 100 lore pages
• Fixed an issue with respawn points after dying on Nekhbet Chasm before the tomb has been opened
• Fixed a log spam issue
• Fixed an issue where columns in the tomb's lower level could be destroyed
• Fixed an issue with mummy particle effects desyncing on guest clients
• Fixed an issue that allowed a challenge to be completed on the wrong map
• Fixed the VR flashlight not working properly

