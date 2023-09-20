Hotfix (v.70.3)

Fixes

• Fixed an issue where the inner tomb door note was missing on tomb variation #3

• Fixed broken achievements for collecting all relics and 100 lore pages

• Fixed an issue with respawn points after dying on Nekhbet Chasm before the tomb has been opened

• Fixed a log spam issue

• Fixed an issue where columns in the tomb's lower level could be destroyed

• Fixed an issue with mummy particle effects desyncing on guest clients

• Fixed an issue that allowed a challenge to be completed on the wrong map

• Fixed the VR flashlight not working properly