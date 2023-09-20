The Backrooms Deluxe v0.11

New Update!
What's new?
- Updated Level The Hub
- Level Fun Part 2
- Level -0 (access it through [spoiler] the door IN the pitfalls area [/spoiler])
- Updated pause menu
- Bug fixes
- Save System (please report any bugs with it on the discord server)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update