The Backrooms Deluxe update for 20 September 2023

The Backrooms Deluxe v0.11

The Backrooms Deluxe v0.11 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update!

What's new?
  • Updated Level The Hub
  • Level Fun Part 2
  • Level -0 (access it through [spoiler] the door IN the pitfalls area [/spoiler])
  • Updated pause menu
  • Bug fixes
  • Save System (please report any bugs with it on the discord server)

