New Systems - v0.4.1.0

Hello crafters!

Thank you for the wait. The new patch is bringing 2 new systems that will further customize the gameplay of all characters. Players will be able to focus on specific characters through these systems, focusing on their favourite ones first! It also brings a brand new type of enemy!

To celebrate this patch and the participation in 2 events, Crafty Survivors will be on sale as well!

Let's get to the information of this patch.

Patch Notes - v0.4.1.0

Village

New Levels for the Buildings

With the update, a new material has been added to the game, so the buildings in the Village can go a bit further and bring more power to the Survivors, along with 2 brand new systems.

Smithing and Weaving Systems

Upgrading the Forge and the Tailor Shop will unlock 2 new systems at the Village that will allow players to further customize the characters and their playstyle.

At the Forge, the Smithing System allows Hanvilton to upgrade weapons, improving the offensive capabilities of each character.

At the Tailor Shop, the Weaving System allows Sewvia to upgrade the clothing of all characters, improving their defensive capabilities.

Both systems function in a similar way: players will upgrade each character individually, unlocking levels of the character's weapon or clothing and a skill tree, where players can allocate points on the desired node. Skill tree nodes will add new passive effects to the character, improving defence and offence.

Players will be able to refund spent points anytime they desire without any extra material or gold costs. Test out different combinations and find out new builds that work best for your gameplay!

New skill nodes will be added on future updates as the game progresses and new materials are added.

This update is introducing 86 new passives skills in total, so players can customize characters the way they prefer!

Area

Mountain

New Stages added;

New field event to fight for more materials;

New type of enemy.

New Enemy

Adventurer

This patch is introducing the first Corrupted Adventurer to the game. This new type of enemy will start appearing as special bosses on certain Stages and, as the game progresses, they will become more common as regular enemies.

The first Corrupted Adventurer to fight is the Warrior!

Corrupted Adventurers will bring a new type of challenge to the game. They have a set of skills at their disposal and they start with a random combination of them every time they join the battlefield. They are able to collect experience on the ground to gain levels and improve themselves, learning new skills or improving existing ones. They are also vicious fighters that will hit anything in their way, damaging even other monsters, so use this to your advantage!

General

New recipes.

Character Changes

Rodrigo, the Fisherman

Crustacean Frustration nerf:

Fishing cages now will stay for only 40 seconds on the battlefield before vanishing, instead of being available forever until opened.

Adjustments

Village

Added Max Investment information on Investment System UI.

General

Boss Stages will now indicate their unique material on the Stage Selection screen;

Reduce the amount of Forest materials required to upgrade the buildings;

Reduce the amount of Gold required to upgrade the early levels of the buildings up to the end of the Forest;

Increased the amount of Gold dropped by Mountain Stages;

Reworking some of the graphical assets packaging to reduce the overall file size of the game and possibly improve some performance.

Enemies

Nerfed Starfishes Field Events, giving a delay on their attacks.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Sewvia's Basic Attacks would not hit Field Events;

Fixed an issue with Custom Fitting when activating Cutting Excellence, where the skill would consume all of the critical hits stacks, instead of using only 1 for the entire skill;

Other bug fixes.

Next Steps

This was an ambitious update and it took longer than planned, but we are quite happy with the new Systems implemented in Crafty Survivors. All new characters will come with their own skill nodes for theses systems when they launch in the future.

We are already working on the 8th character, who will be the star of the next update! Here is a sneak peek of them:



What will their profession and mechanic be? Later we will reveal more about them! So keep an eye for it.

The new character will accompany more Stages in the Mountain area and more challenges to overcome. They will even have their own new System in the Village for more customizations of gameplay! What will this System consist of?

There's still a lot of graphical assets to be adjusted and optimized in the game yet. We are slowly working on this, which should reduce the final file size of the game even further even as we add more content, but this is taking a longer time as we are prioritizing the development of new content.

Hope everyone is excited about the new Systems and looking forward to the 8th character as well! Keep an eye for more reveals about them.

As usual, don't forget to leave us a review here on Steam when you can, please. The reviews help a lot with the game! So if you have some spare time, please leave as a review when you have a moment. The reviews are slowly growing up, so let's see if we can reach 400 soon!

Thank you for everyone who already left a review and has been enjoying the game so far.