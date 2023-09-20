 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 20 September 2023

Update 85 - Status effect damage included in damage-over-time

Hi all,

Status effect damage is now included in a weapon's damage-over-time calculations. The effect of this is explained below.

  • It will now be easier to unlock weapons that deal purely status effect damage.
  • The damage shown below the weapon icons and in the player's portrait now includes damage from status effects.
  • Life Steal now also works from status effect damage, greatly increasing it's effectiveness.

Overall I found that my damage displayed increased by 20%, using weapons like the frost bow, dynamite, lightning coil staff and cyclone staff.

Till later,
André

