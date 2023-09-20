Update 85 - Status effect damage included in damage-over-time

Share · View all patches · Build 12238345 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 18:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Status effect damage is now included in a weapon's damage-over-time calculations. The effect of this is explained below.

It will now be easier to unlock weapons that deal purely status effect damage.

The damage shown below the weapon icons and in the player's portrait now includes damage from status effects.

Life Steal now also works from status effect damage, greatly increasing it's effectiveness.

Overall I found that my damage displayed increased by 20%, using weapons like the frost bow, dynamite, lightning coil staff and cyclone staff.

Till later,

André