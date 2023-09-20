Fix the bug where the skill effect of 'each additional teammate on the field increases one's own movement speed' is too low
Fixed a bug where entering a shared code caused battlefield errors
Added the option of whether the cat follows in the settings
The first time you purchase a store item, you must receive a look of orange or above
嘣境回收战 update for 20 September 2023
ー(￣～￣)ξ
