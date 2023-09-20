 Skip to content

嘣境回收战 update for 20 September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12238283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug where the skill effect of 'each additional teammate on the field increases one's own movement speed' is too low
Fixed a bug where entering a shared code caused battlefield errors
Added the option of whether the cat follows in the settings
The first time you purchase a store item, you must receive a look of orange or above

Changed files in this update

